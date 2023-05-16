Small businesses worry as offices and city centers are slow to fill upExBulletin

There are more empty offices today than during the 2008 financial crisis. These vacancies could cause problems for downtowns and the commercial real estate market in general.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

More than half of Americans work from home a few days or every day. And that left many corporate towers and office spaces empty. NPR’s Arezou Rezvani visited a downtown Los Angeles block.

JAMES WALLACE SEARS: These are pandemic shoes.

AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: In recent years, 80-year-old James Wallace Sears has curated a collection of what he calls pandemic shoes…

SEARS: Move left.

REZVANI: …drawers full of heels, boots, loafers, all dumped in his shoe repair shop here in downtown LA in 2020 and long forgotten.

SEARS: You know, they were here before the pandemic and they never got them back.

REZVANI: These shoes belonged mainly to lawyers, consultants and financial advisors. They used to leave their broken soles at Sears in this underground plaza before heading to work above ground in the nearby corporate towers. It all came to a halt when Sears closed its store for over a year due to the pandemic. When he reopened, he thought he would see them all again. But…

SEARS: But I’m very slow. But hi; you have to start one day if you want to try to make the comeback. So here I am, waiting and hoping for customers to come back.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Are you also coming tomorrow?

REZVANI: Now, here’s the thing. Above ground on this Thursday afternoon, a lot of white-collar workers seem to be here at work.

So it’s time for lunch. People came out of these high-rise buildings. Many have lunch with colleagues. Some take calls. Others line up for coffee. And I have to say it looks pretty busy.

But Caleb Brown, a barista at the coffee kiosk, tells me it’s not always lively like that.

CALEB BROWN: Most people are only here Tuesday through Thursday, they’re gone Monday and Friday.

REZVANI: Yes.

Many businesses here have held back a full return to the office. With high inflation, rising interest rates and a credit crunch following the recent banking turmoil, companies are weighing whether they need all that pre-pandemic office space, says Kenneth Rosen, president of the research firm real estate Rosen Consulting.

KENNETH ROSEN: The typical building has about half as many people as there normally are. So businesses – when their leases come to an end, they reduce their use of space. And so leasing for office buildings has been very weak.

REZVANI: So low that about a fifth of offices across the country are empty. That’s even higher than the vacancy rate after the 2008 financial crisis. Rosen fears that if businesses continue to give up their leases, those who own those office spaces won’t be able to collect rents and repay their loans.

ROSEN: For that reason, I would say the #1 implication will be defaults and foreclosures.

REZVANI: These foreclosures could really hurt the smaller banks that are often the source of many of these loans, which is why Rosen says the office sector, with so much money tied up in outstanding loans, could be the next shoe to drop.

ROSEN: And that’s a big one. This is an approximately $1.2 trillion shoe that will drop.

REZVANI: It’s a shoe cobbler James Wallace Sears hopes he never has to see. But that hope is fading day by day.

SEARS: I’ve had contact with different clients, and they’ve said – some of them say they’re not coming back. If they come back, maybe it’s only three days a week. Then I do not know.

REZVANI: Sears says that at this rate, his little store, which his father opened 50 years ago, could close by the end of the year.

SEARS: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You’re welcome. THANKS.

REZVANI: Arezou Rezvani, NPR News, Downtown Los Angeles.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF DIXSON SONG, “LA NOCTURNE”)

