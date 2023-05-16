Business
Small businesses worry as offices and city centers are slow to fill upExBulletin
There are more empty offices today than during the 2008 financial crisis. These vacancies could cause problems for downtowns and the commercial real estate market in general.
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
More than half of Americans work from home a few days or every day. And that left many corporate towers and office spaces empty. NPR’s Arezou Rezvani visited a downtown Los Angeles block.
JAMES WALLACE SEARS: These are pandemic shoes.
AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: In recent years, 80-year-old James Wallace Sears has curated a collection of what he calls pandemic shoes…
SEARS: Move left.
REZVANI: …drawers full of heels, boots, loafers, all dumped in his shoe repair shop here in downtown LA in 2020 and long forgotten.
SEARS: You know, they were here before the pandemic and they never got them back.
REZVANI: These shoes belonged mainly to lawyers, consultants and financial advisors. They used to leave their broken soles at Sears in this underground plaza before heading to work above ground in the nearby corporate towers. It all came to a halt when Sears closed its store for over a year due to the pandemic. When he reopened, he thought he would see them all again. But…
SEARS: But I’m very slow. But hi; you have to start one day if you want to try to make the comeback. So here I am, waiting and hoping for customers to come back.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Are you also coming tomorrow?
REZVANI: Now, here’s the thing. Above ground on this Thursday afternoon, a lot of white-collar workers seem to be here at work.
So it’s time for lunch. People came out of these high-rise buildings. Many have lunch with colleagues. Some take calls. Others line up for coffee. And I have to say it looks pretty busy.
But Caleb Brown, a barista at the coffee kiosk, tells me it’s not always lively like that.
CALEB BROWN: Most people are only here Tuesday through Thursday, they’re gone Monday and Friday.
REZVANI: Yes.
Many businesses here have held back a full return to the office. With high inflation, rising interest rates and a credit crunch following the recent banking turmoil, companies are weighing whether they need all that pre-pandemic office space, says Kenneth Rosen, president of the research firm real estate Rosen Consulting.
KENNETH ROSEN: The typical building has about half as many people as there normally are. So businesses – when their leases come to an end, they reduce their use of space. And so leasing for office buildings has been very weak.
REZVANI: So low that about a fifth of offices across the country are empty. That’s even higher than the vacancy rate after the 2008 financial crisis. Rosen fears that if businesses continue to give up their leases, those who own those office spaces won’t be able to collect rents and repay their loans.
ROSEN: For that reason, I would say the #1 implication will be defaults and foreclosures.
REZVANI: These foreclosures could really hurt the smaller banks that are often the source of many of these loans, which is why Rosen says the office sector, with so much money tied up in outstanding loans, could be the next shoe to drop.
ROSEN: And that’s a big one. This is an approximately $1.2 trillion shoe that will drop.
REZVANI: It’s a shoe cobbler James Wallace Sears hopes he never has to see. But that hope is fading day by day.
SEARS: I’ve had contact with different clients, and they’ve said – some of them say they’re not coming back. If they come back, maybe it’s only three days a week. Then I do not know.
REZVANI: Sears says that at this rate, his little store, which his father opened 50 years ago, could close by the end of the year.
SEARS: Thank you.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You’re welcome. THANKS.
REZVANI: Arezou Rezvani, NPR News, Downtown Los Angeles.
(SOUND EXTRACTION OF DIXSON SONG, “LA NOCTURNE”)
Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/15/1176277449/small-businesses-worry-as-offices-and-city-centers-are-slow-to-refill
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Small businesses worry as offices and city centers are slow to fill upExBulletin
- Scientists have broken the record for the time spent living underwater
- A 2.3-magnitude earthquake strikes east Melbourne
- Donald Trump up 56 points over Ron DeSantis among Kentucky Republicans
- THINGS TO DO: Squid Lips Overwater Bar & Grill has fantastic food and entertainment
- Cricket-Khawaja leaves for England with low expectations | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Saltwater Luxe’s Dark Floral Dresses for Summer Are Revolutionary
- Imran Khan’s party will sue Pakistan’s anti-corruption body for arresting him
- Leicester City 0 Liverpool 3: Match Ratings
- Pluto TV Co-Founder Ilya Pozin Launches Telly, Offering TVs – The Hollywood Reporter
- PAHO/WHO Emergency News – International Workshop on Cadaver Management
- Elections in Turkey: President Erdogan and his challenger head for the second round on May 28