The ISS will continue to be a collaboration between the Canadian Space Organization (CSA), the European Space Organization (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA until it is deorbited in 2031. However, Roscosmos has announced its intention to operate a new independent space station in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Today, there are two occupied space stations in LEO: the International Space Station and the Chinese Tiangong Space Station. Access to space becoming more and more accessible, nations and multinationals seek to establish their permanent presence in this orbit.

A Crowded Space: 2030 Space Station Plans

By 2030, at least six new human space stations will enter and occupy LEO. India and Roscosmos intend to independently launch and operate their own space stations, while US-based companies plan to operate the three new additions:

Axiom Space plans to detach a current ISS module and begin building the Axiom Station for tourism and scientific research

Starlab space station from Voyager Space, Lockheed Martin and NanoRacks will dedicate its presence to on-orbit scientific research and manufacturing

Blue Origin and Sierra Space will launch and operate their Orbital Reef Project for commercial tourism and LEO research activities

SpaceX and Vast announced plans to begin building a commercial space station in 2025 with the Vasts Haven-1 module

Together with its international partners, NASA will launch Gateway, a new lunar space station. Orbiting in a near-rectilinear halo orbit, Gateway will serve as the primary orbital station before astronauts descend to the moon’s surface for a possible permanent presence on the lunar base.

The stations mentioned above and those to follow present a series of multi-faceted challenges that nations must address: regulation, budget and coordination.

The regulatory challenge

Although space travel has become increasingly reliable over the past decade through rapid reuse and private innovation, this will not eliminate industry regulators. Increased capital spending in space will undoubtedly increase the presence of the Federal Aviation Administration, which has quickly adapted to the rapid development of spaceflight vehicles. Having granted more than 500 commercial launch licenses since the dawn of commercial spaceflight, the FAA will likely be forced to expand to keep pace with demand.

Initially, this will come in the form of additional full-time staff who can respond to the growing volume of requests and inquiries needed by the growing landscape. An increase in liftoffs, launch vehicles, spaceports and orbital vehicles all require more skilled personnel to ensure human-rated cars are safe for orbit and to perform the necessary research for an environmental impact statement. The FAA has a significant advantage over other countries that have recently developed human-sized space vehicles, thanks to NASA’s decades of launches and research. Academica will need to expand its knowledge base to respond to these new job vacancies.

The budget challenge

FAA funding and regulation may need to become so extensive that Congress and regulators may determine that an independent agency is appropriate for regulatory space operations. Whether the Office of Commercial Space Transportation stands alone or alongside the FAA, Congress will eventually reach a breaking point in the budget process. Not only is it a matter of business growth, but it’s also a matter of national security. Just as aviation was beginning to take hold in the United States, it quickly became a regular domain of warfare.

The coordination challenge

An additional increased presence of LEO will have an adverse impact on space traffic management capabilities. If world powers are to use space resources responsibly, eventually they will have to coordinate with each other. This could happen through unilateral or multilateral actions, or through a large consortium that excludes a few nations. With the increasing number of space stations and satellites orbiting the Earth, it will become too risky not to communicate formally.

Space as a commercial domain

The Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act of 2015 cemented the future of the Americas in space exploration as a public and private enterprise. This bill recognizes space as a valuable asset, and America’s long history of space exploration puts the country in a good position to take advantage of its resources. However, there are authoritarian regimes that aim to challenge the United States using its verticalized power structures and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Recognizing this, Congress has sought to solidify and expand the relationship between private business and government since NASA’s inception.

Whether it’s a satellite in orbit, mining an asteroid for rare earth metals, or the possibility of orbital or lunar data centers, space commerce is on the rise. In the United States, this can be attributed to the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act and the consortium recently formed by NASA for assembly and manufacturing in space. But even beyond America’s borders, a handful of other nations and private companies are also looking to fill the same orbit. Management and coordination will become necessary as more participants continue to engage in orbit. This can take many forms, either an international consortium led by nations or private actors working together to lead the charge.

Space as a domain of war

The Space Force, as the sixth branch of the military, has reorganized space activities under a single command structure and now officially views space as a domain of warfare. The previous disparate organization sufficed for many years after its introduction and resounding success in the rapid victory of the Gulf War. But due to the increasing involvement of commercial and government entities, restructuring was necessary to ensure adequate protection of assets and operations. Space Force under One Command recognizes the new reality that space is no longer just a domain of peace and scientific research, but also a domain where the next generation of warfare will undoubtedly occur.

The growing number of hostile governments in space poses a potential danger to U.S. and allied space assets. Adversaries can use directed energy weapons, cyberattacks, and anti-satellite missiles launched from orbit or from the ground to impede US and allied operations.

The annual US threat assessment warns that the use of US satellites for intelligence gathering and communication during military operations is a significant vulnerability for the country and its allies. Although this technology is a remarkable advancement in the field of warfare, it also poses a potential risk due to the increasing number of space nations. A recent demonstration by the European Union showed the possibility of a cyberattack that could cripple US and allied intelligence capabilities. The event prompted calls for the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to classify satellites as critical infrastructure and establish minimum security standards.

Redefining legal targets

As more and more private players enter the space industry, defense issues arise for the executive and legislative branches. If a private company’s orbital asset is attacked by a nation state, will this be considered the equivalent of a conventional land, sea or air attack? Commercial assets used for national security are widely considered legal targets, but what about commercial satellites launched and operated by US and allied companies? These questions will become more pressing as the number of operators in space increases.

These general considerations have important implications for future public policy and international diplomacy. The Last Frontier presents incredible opportunities for growth and research on Earth and beyond. However, the first steps towards the future of space exploration still require fundamental decisions to be made on the surface.

