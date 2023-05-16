What the debt ceiling has to do with pension plansExBulletin



. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday over the debt ceiling, with just two weeks before the country runs out of money to pay its bills.

Economists and administration officials have warned that a potential default on the national debt for the first time in U.S. history would amount to a financial disaster, wreaking havoc on the national economy and also shaking governments. global markets.

“Our economy would fall into a major recession,” Biden told reporters last week. “It would devastate retirement accounts, increase the cost of borrowing. According to Moody’s, nearly 8 million Americans would lose their jobs. And our international reputation would be tarnished to the extreme.”

Biden said he was confident over the weekend that leaders will strike a deal before June 1, and his administration has yet to specify what choices it would make if that doesn’t happen.

A default would be felt first by Americans who receive payments directly from the federal government or federally-funded programs like Social Security, military and veterans benefits, housing assistance, and vouchers. food,” said Samantha Sanders, director of government affairs and advocacy at the Economic Policy Institute.

And, as she told NPR Sunday weekend editionthe economic effects would trickle down from there.

Low-to-middle-income people might struggle to pay bills and cut expenses. The Treasury could delay payments, rattle financial markets and wipe out household wealth. And people might see higher rates for things like mortgages and credit card interest.

“This is going to sound a bit depressing, but honestly there’s not much an ordinary person can do to prepare for a financial crisis of this magnitude,” Sanders said, adding that the most productive action people can take now is to put pressure on their members. of Congress for an agreement on the debt ceiling.

And what exactly does the debt ceiling have to do with retirement plans? morning editionasked A Martnez of Joel Dickson, global head of advisory methodology at investment firm Vanguard.

Dickson says it’s clear there will be heightened market volatility as the threat of a default gets closer and if it materializes.

“But whether that volatility actually manifests in lower or higher returns at any given time is really out of an investor’s control and it’s really, really hard to predict,” he says.

Some experts have tried to put a finer point on this. The center-left think tank Third Way said in a December report that a typical worker nearing retirement with 401(k) savings could lose $20,000 if the United States doesn’t repay its debt.

Remember that retirement savings are about the long term

Dickson, however, points out that saving for retirement is a long game and a temporary hiatus is not likely to have a long-term effect on those savings.

And while the average investor can’t necessarily dictate what happens to the market or the debt ceiling standoff, they can make sure they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket.

“The best way for investors to achieve their own success is to focus on the things they can control: saving regularly, avoiding costs and taxes eating away at your nest egg, and knowing what you need to achieve your goal,” says Dickson. “Stick to this plan and control what you can is the best way to success.”

If you had planned to retire earlier, like this year, Dickson says there are other issues to consider. If there is a default and government payments are delayed, it would affect the cash flow you used to receive and, in a sense, the income you used to spend.

“And this is where we talk about the importance [of] prepare for the unexpected,” says Dickson, referring to people’s overall investment plans. “Think about things like having rainy day funds or backup plans.

The same idea applies to people who are already retired, he adds, since these accounts are, by their very nature, used to pay for daily expenses and annual living.

“But there may be different ways to think about withdrawing your account in times of inflation or in times of falling markets,” he adds. “It’s having a well-diversified approach to spending, when it’s spent and how you save for the longer term, and then reducing that.”

The broadcast interview was produced by Shelby Hawkins and Taylor Haney.