Business
What the debt ceiling has to do with pension plansExBulletin
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden is expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday over the debt ceiling, with just two weeks before the country runs out of money to pay its bills.
Economists and administration officials have warned that a potential default on the national debt for the first time in U.S. history would amount to a financial disaster, wreaking havoc on the national economy and also shaking governments. global markets.
“Our economy would fall into a major recession,” Biden told reporters last week. “It would devastate retirement accounts, increase the cost of borrowing. According to Moody’s, nearly 8 million Americans would lose their jobs. And our international reputation would be tarnished to the extreme.”
Biden said he was confident over the weekend that leaders will strike a deal before June 1, and his administration has yet to specify what choices it would make if that doesn’t happen.
A default would be felt first by Americans who receive payments directly from the federal government or federally-funded programs like Social Security, military and veterans benefits, housing assistance, and vouchers. food,” said Samantha Sanders, director of government affairs and advocacy at the Economic Policy Institute.
And, as she told NPR Sunday weekend editionthe economic effects would trickle down from there.
Low-to-middle-income people might struggle to pay bills and cut expenses. The Treasury could delay payments, rattle financial markets and wipe out household wealth. And people might see higher rates for things like mortgages and credit card interest.
“This is going to sound a bit depressing, but honestly there’s not much an ordinary person can do to prepare for a financial crisis of this magnitude,” Sanders said, adding that the most productive action people can take now is to put pressure on their members. of Congress for an agreement on the debt ceiling.
And what exactly does the debt ceiling have to do with retirement plans? morning editionasked A Martnez of Joel Dickson, global head of advisory methodology at investment firm Vanguard.
Dickson says it’s clear there will be heightened market volatility as the threat of a default gets closer and if it materializes.
“But whether that volatility actually manifests in lower or higher returns at any given time is really out of an investor’s control and it’s really, really hard to predict,” he says.
Some experts have tried to put a finer point on this. The center-left think tank Third Way said in a December report that a typical worker nearing retirement with 401(k) savings could lose $20,000 if the United States doesn’t repay its debt.
Remember that retirement savings are about the long term
Dickson, however, points out that saving for retirement is a long game and a temporary hiatus is not likely to have a long-term effect on those savings.
And while the average investor can’t necessarily dictate what happens to the market or the debt ceiling standoff, they can make sure they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket.
“The best way for investors to achieve their own success is to focus on the things they can control: saving regularly, avoiding costs and taxes eating away at your nest egg, and knowing what you need to achieve your goal,” says Dickson. “Stick to this plan and control what you can is the best way to success.”
If you had planned to retire earlier, like this year, Dickson says there are other issues to consider. If there is a default and government payments are delayed, it would affect the cash flow you used to receive and, in a sense, the income you used to spend.
“And this is where we talk about the importance [of] prepare for the unexpected,” says Dickson, referring to people’s overall investment plans. “Think about things like having rainy day funds or backup plans.
The same idea applies to people who are already retired, he adds, since these accounts are, by their very nature, used to pay for daily expenses and annual living.
“But there may be different ways to think about withdrawing your account in times of inflation or in times of falling markets,” he adds. “It’s having a well-diversified approach to spending, when it’s spent and how you save for the longer term, and then reducing that.”
The broadcast interview was produced by Shelby Hawkins and Taylor Haney.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/15/1176108817/debt-ceiling-retirement-plans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saks welcomes a new cohort to the Emerging Designer Accelerator program
- What the debt ceiling has to do with pension plansExBulletin
- China probes comedian for mocking Xi Jinping’s military slogan
- Donald Trump news today: Rudy Giuliani bragged about selling pardons with Trump for $2 million, lawsuit alleges
- Head of Trkiye Electoral Council confirms runoff between Erdoan and Kldarolu
- Kerala story: India split over low-budget Bollywood film that turns deadly
- Why Olivia Wilde wore a white dress to Colton Underwood’s wedding
- Denmark is in a mysterious shudder. Nobody knows why.
- ‘The rise and rise of the BJP’: when Narendra Modi led the saffron wave to help the party win a majority on its own in 2014
- Daily horoscope for May 16, 2023: The world is yours this year
- US Women’s Open 2023 qualifier: Who went to Pebble Beach
- Blake Shelton all smiles as he celebrates the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor with Gwen Stefani and her stepsons by his side