Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
U.S. stock futures were all down Tuesday morning, as all eyes on Wall Street turned to a Tuesday meeting between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden.
Futures contracts linked to the S&P500 fell by 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures Contracts down 0.12%. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79 points, or 0.24%.
Investors are eagerly awaiting progress on a deal to raise the debt ceiling before June 1, which is the earliest date the Treasury Department has said the United States could default on its debt obligations. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that no deal could trigger “economic disaster”.
On Monday, Yellen reiterated that the United States faces the possibility of a default as early as June 1, the so-called “X date,” if an agreement is not reached between the White House and Congress.
“Waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of United States,” Yellen said.
“In fact, we have already seen Treasury borrowing costs increase significantly for securities maturing in early June,” she added.
Biden echoed a more optimistic view of ongoing negotiations over the weekend, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said significant hurdles remained.
“We are entering potentially dangerous waters, and we are likely to be very close to the edge before a deal is reached,” Christopher Gahan, vice president of government relations for Northwestern Mutual, said in a Monday note. .
Biden has so far argued that raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable. McCarthy, however, pushed for talks to hammer out a deal to raise the debt ceiling tied to spending cuts.
Stocks closed higher in regular trading on Monday, with the 30-stock Dow Jones breaking five straight sessions of losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the charge with a 0.66% gain while the S&P 500 added 0.3%.
In economic data, April retail sales are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, giving investors insight into where consumers are heading. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate an increase of 0.8%.
A range of central bank officials are expected to speak. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr will appear before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. in a hearing titled “Oversight of Prudential Regulators.” Separately, Fed Chairs Raphael Bostic of Atlanta, John Williams of New York and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago will appear at events.
Investors may also look to a slice of consumer staples reporting earnings this week. Home Depot, Target and Walmart release their quarterly results on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
–CNBC’s Christina Wilkie contributed reporting.
