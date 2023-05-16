Stock market today: Asian stocks advance although Chinese economic data is weaker than expected

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday even though the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected as domestic demand did not rebound as much as hoped after the pandemic.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney.

China’s industrial production rose 5.6% year-on-year in April, while investment rose 4.7% year-on-year in January-April. But those increases also reflected a big departure from the sluggishness of activity at the height of China’s zero-COVID restrictions, which Beijing scrapped at the end of 2022.

While the boost from reopening should still support a further near-term recovery, the bulk of China’s rebound is now behind us, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

He said the post-pandemic recovery was likely to run out of steam in the second half. Meanwhile, the difficult global situation will prevent a strong recovery in Chinese exports, he said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.9% to 29,899.83, continuing its climb to its highest level since the early 1990s, helped by strong corporate earnings and signs that inflationary pressures could subside.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.4% to 20,044.72, while the Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged at 3,311.06.

In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,485.58, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,251.20.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,136.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 33,348.60. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7% to 12,365.21.

Some of the sharpest moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, including a 9.1% decline for energy company Oneok after it announced its takeover of Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan jumped 13%.

But the market was relatively quiet as several concerns weighed on sentiment.

One of the main ones is the fear of a recession later this year, mainly due to high interest rates intended to bring inflation down. Cracks in the US banking system and the fact that the US government is approaching a possible default on its debt as early as June 1 are additional worries.

So far, a resilient labor market has helped US households maintain spending despite all the pressures. This in turn offered a powerful pillar to support the economy. On Tuesday, the government will show how much retailer sales across the country have increased in the past month.

Several major retailers Home Depot on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday will give updates on their earnings for the first quarter of the year.

The majority of S&P 500 companies have exceeded expectations so far, but overall they are on track to report a 2.5% drop in earnings per share from a year earlier. It would be the second quarter in a row that they have seen their profits decline, according to FactSet.

The risk of the first-ever federal default if Congress does not increase the credit limit on federal borrowing is looming.

Most investors expect the Democrats and Republicans to come to an agreement, simply because the alternative would be so disastrous for both parties. US Treasuries are the foundation of the global financial system as they are considered the safest possible investment on the planet.

But one worry is that politicians won’t feel the urgency to reach a deal until financial markets shake hard to convince them of the importance.

In other trading on Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil took 32 cents to $71.43 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.07 on Monday, to $71.11 a barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international price standard, gained 33 cents to $75.55 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 136.01 Japanese yen from 136.12 yen. The euro fell from $1.0875 to $1.0881.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Matt Ott contributed.