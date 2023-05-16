Why All Those Empty Offices Are a Major Threat to the EconomyExBulletin



. Arezou Rezvani/NPR

The next big potential risk to the US economy could lurk in corporate towers in downtown neighborhoods across the country.

With many people still working from home, companies are cutting office space so much they threaten to trigger even more headwinds for the US economy.

A dismantling of the office sector is creating problems not only for banks that owe an estimated $1.2 trillion in office loan debt, but also for countless small businesses that rely on white-collar customers as well as for cities. which benefit from property taxes related to office buildings.

This is a troubling development for the commercial real estate sector at a time when the US economy is already showing signs of strain and possibly even recession.

Here are some of the ways empty offices across the United States could further harm the economy:

Owner defaults and seizures

Almost 20% of office space are currently empty in the United States. It’s a milestone that tops the vacancy rate during the 2008 global financial crisis, and it’s worse in places like San Francisco and downtown Los Angeles, where more than a quarter of offices are empty.

If businesses continue to walk away from their leases and demand for office space remains sluggish, office owners will be unable to collect the rents needed to meet mortgage payments to pay off commercial loans, analysts say.

Many of these loans come due next year, and property owners will have to refinance their debts at a time when low occupancy has eroded property values ​​and interest rates have soared. .

That means many homeowners could soon be saddled with much higher payments.

Analysts say it could end badly.

“I would say the number one implication is going to be defaults and foreclosures,” says Kenneth Rosen, president of real estate research firm Rosen Consulting Group.



. Arezou Rezvani/NPR

Banks will also feel the pain

Rising defaults and foreclosures would likely send jolts through the entire US banking system.

Most of the $1.2 trillion in office space debt is owed to smaller regional banks, which are already in turmoil from depositors fleeing to larger banks.

In the past two months, three small banks have failed. This issue continued to spread as shares of PacWest Bancorp took a hit last week.

If office owners cannot repay their loans and eventually hand over the keys, banks will have to find new buyers, a difficult task when interest rates are high, credit is tight and worries about the economy grow up.

All this caught the attention of decision makers.

In a report released on Monday, the Federal Reserve said it has strengthened and broadened its scrutiny of commercial real estate loans and the banks that routinely issue them.

The fallout could upend town centers

Soaring vacancy rates are already disrupting downtown ecosystems.

Dry cleaners, shoe shiners, restaurants and convenience stores that have long relied on heavy foot traffic five days a week are struggling to survive.

“Right now I get maybe four or five customers a day,” says James Wallace Sears, owner of a shoe repair store in downtown Los Angeles, adding that his monthly sales are down 85% compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m here now to start over to see if it’ll still work, but I don’t know.

For mass transit systems, dwindling commuters and the end of pandemic-related aid are contributing to projected budget shortfalls and massive shortfalls.

And for local governments, high vacancies will mean lower property tax revenue, which will burn a hole in city finances.

Homeowners are desperate for solutions

The commercial real estate market has few good options.

Some landlords are exploring ways to convert their office buildings into apartments, which would help ease housing shortages, but not all buildings can transition seamlessly without major renovation and costly rebuilding, and that’s a major undertaking, given the tighter loan terms and higher borrowing costs.

Brokerage firms and landlords are doing everything they can to attract new occupants to their high-end buildings.

Cushman & Wakefield offers helicopter tours of new offices in downtown Los Angeles, built on a very expensive bet that high-end spaces with cutting-edge restaurants, luxury fitness centers, On-site childcare facilities and airy workspaces will be enough to lure businesses and workers back.

So far, demand for these high-end spaces looks promising, but committing to them at a time of great economic uncertainty is a gamble, which analysts say won’t be enough to save the office sector as a whole. .

A safer solution is one that many workers seem unwilling to consider: an end to remote working and an aggressive return to the office.

Without it, cities and businesses that once thrived on white-collar workers risk floundering and even failing without them.