NRECA Applauds USDA Rules for New Co-op Energy Innovation Program





ARLINGTON, Va. National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) CEO Jim Matheson today applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) practical advice for electric cooperatives seeking access to $9.7 billion funding for energy innovation. This is an exciting and transformative opportunity for co-ops and their local communities, especially as we look to a future that depends on electricity to power a larger part of the economy, Matheson said. The USDA has cleverly structured this program to help electric cooperatives take advantage of new tools to reduce costs and keep energy affordable while meeting the future energy needs of their rural communities. I am grateful to the USDA for listening to us through this process and for establishing rules to ensure that the program is flexible and accessible to all electric cooperatives. NRECA worked to help shape the program, which was passed by Congress through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It is designed specifically for electric cooperatives interested in purchasing or building new clean energy systems and will be administered by the USDA Rural Utilities Service. The wide range of eligible projects, including carbon capture, renewables, storage, nuclear, and improved generation and transmission efficiency, allows each cooperative to determine its trajectory based on its particular situation. Co-ops will be eligible to receive a grant of up to 25% of their project cost, with a maximum amount of loans and grants limited to $970 million for a single entity. The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association is the national trade association representing nearly 900 local electric cooperatives. From growing suburbs to remote farming communities, electric co-ops serve as engines of economic development for 42 million Americans across 56% of the national landscape. As local businesses built by the consumers they serve, electric cooperatives have significant ties to rural America and invest $12 billion a year in their communities. -###-

