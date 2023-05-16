Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, May 16
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 11, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Looking for action
We could see some real action from equities on Tuesday after a fairly ho-hum session on Monday that nevertheless ended with all three major indexes slightly higher. There have been no significant developments in Washington on the debt ceiling (see below), earnings have slowed, and it looks like the Federal Reserve is likely to keep rates in place for some time. The country’s top banking regulators, including Fed Vice Chairman Michael Barr, are due to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, a hearing that could provide new clues about the state of the regional banking sector after recent chess. Fed Chairs Raphael Bostic of Atlanta, John Williams of New York and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago are scheduled to speak elsewhere on Tuesday. Follow live market updates.
2. Debt ceiling update
President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 9, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden may be optimistic about the direction of talks to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, but his Republican foil, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, doesn’t think things have improved since they met. last week. While the White House and congressional staff have been meeting daily in an effort to hammer out a deal to avoid a default, at least on the face of it, there doesn’t appear to have been much progress before Meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon between Biden, McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Hurry up. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Monday that the United States is on the verge of running out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1.
3. Home Depot Dark Report
A Home Depot store in Livermore, California, U.S., Thursday, May 12, 2022. Home Depot Inc. is expected to release earnings numbers May 17. Photographer :
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Home Depot the earnings report is out, and it’s not great. While net income barely exceeded Wall Street expectations, revenue fell short. In fact, it was the home improvement retailer’s second consecutive revenue loss after posting 12 straight beats. Home deposit also lowered its estimate for same-store sales for the year to a decline of 2% to 5%. Previously, he expected the metric to effectively remain flat. The company’s lackluster results and outlook come early in the retail phase of earnings season. Target reports Wednesday, Walmart reports earnings Thursday, and Home Depot rival Lowe’s is up a week away.
4. Musk faces subpoena in Epstein case
The CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Elon Musk, meets with the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Choose France” Summit at the Château de Versailles, near Paris, on May 15, 2023.
Ludovic Marine | Swimming pool | via Reuters
The US Virgin Islands have issued a subpoena to the billionaire You’re here CEO Elon Musk in his lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank’s ties to deceased sex trafficker and predator Jeffrey Epstein. Specifically, the USVI government is seeking documents from Musk that show any communication implicating him, Epstein and JPMorgan. The Islands government issued the subpoena because it suspected Epstein, who had connections to wealthy and powerful men including Bill Gates and Prince Andrew, of referring Musk to JPMorgan. The USVI has so far not served the subpoena on Musk and is seeking the judge’s approval to do so through Tesla’s registered agent. Musk, on Twitter, called the subpoena “dumb on so many levels.” Be sure to tune in to CNBC at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday when David Faber interviews Musk live.
5. Russia hammer Kyiv
Firefighters at work in kyiv, Ukraine, May 16, 2023.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, faced a massive attack by Russian forces overnight, which Ukrainian officials described as “exceptional” in its ferocity. The blitz included drone strikes and missiles, starting fires and damaging property in the city. The intense barrage came as Ukraine prepares for a much-anticipated counter-offensive in a bid to push Russia back from its occupied positions. Additionally, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, is due to visit Ukraine on Tuesday to try to broker a peace deal. The diplomat also plans to visit Poland, France, Germany and Russia. Follow live war updates.
CNBC’s Brian Evans, Christina Wilkie, Emma Kinery, Melissa Repko, Robert Hum, Dan Mangan and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
