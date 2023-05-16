American debt exceeds $17 trillion for the first time



Minneapolis

CNN

—



Americans’ debt levels continue to reach new highs at a time when economic conditions are becoming increasingly less stable.

Household debt balances set a new record high of $17.05 trillion in the first quarter, up $148 billion or 0.9% from the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.

This debt has increased by $2.9 trillion since the end of 2019.

During the first quarter, increases in debt were seen in virtually every category, with higher balances (and a new record high) for mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, student loans, retail cards and other consumer loans.

Notably, credit card balances held steady at $986 million during the first quarter, seemingly serving as an outlier; however, this is the first time in more than 20 years that there has not been an outright decline in this category, the New York Fed researchers said.

Typically, the first three months of the year bring credit cards some respite from their intense holiday workout as consumers cut back on spending and pay off some of their debt with New Year’s resolutions. or tax refunds.

That didn’t happen this time around.

The fact that they didn’t fall in the first quarter of this year doesn’t bode well for the rest of the year, said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

So far, credit card debt has grown at the fastest rate of any debt covered in the report, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate.

I think this reflects more people using credit cards to fund daily necessities (although there is also an element of people using less cash and more people using cards for convenience and rewards and paying them off immediately), he said, noting that exchange rate research shows that 46% of cardholders incur debt month-to-month, with 54% paying in full, Rossman said. Last year, 39% went into debt from month to month.

The main culprits are inflation, increased spending since the pandemic and typical consumer behavior, Schulz said. Rising credit card debt can be a sign of confidence or trouble, he added.

Except in times of economic disaster, like the onset of the pandemic or the Great Recession, credit card debt continues to grow, Schulz said. These two events are the only times in decades where we have seen a significant decrease in credit card debt.

Although debt is at new highs, households on average are effectively managing their obligations: the share of current debt going into arrears has increased for most types of debt; however, for the most part they remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the New York Fed report. Crime rates fell sharply at the start of the pandemic.

The refinancing boom has helped the financial situation of households, New York Fed researchers noted. During the pandemic, 14 million mortgages were refinanced, extracting $430 billion of home equity through cash refinances. According to the researchers, about 64% of those stocks were homeowners who refinanced at a lower rate, resulting in an average payment reduction of $220 per month.

The mortgage refinance boom is over, but its impact will be felt for decades, Andrew Haughwout, director of household and public policy research at the New York Fed, said in a statement. Following large equity drawdowns, mortgage borrowers have reduced their annual payments by tens of billions of dollars, providing additional funding for spending or repayments in other debt categories.

Still, this latest batch of household data contains worrying signals, note researchers and analysts at the New York Fed.

Delinquencies on auto loans for young borrowers, those under 40, have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. With inflation driving up car prices, the average payment hovers around $700 a month, Rossman said.

For some people, paying for a car can rival paying rent; but again, [rent] increased so much that I think it’s that cumulative effect, Rossman said. Higher prices on many things, higher interest rates: I feel like these trends collide in a negative way, unfortunately, for a lot of households.

Moreover, this report does not fully reflect the effect and indebtedness of Buy Now, Pay Later installment loans, the New York Fed researchers noted.

And student loans, an area where some Americans have been able to breathe in part because of pandemic-era forbearance programs, could be another shoe to fall at a time of rising recession fears and other macroeconomic concerns. (such as the banking crisis or the current debt). ceiling crisis) are looming, Schulz said.

There’s never a good time to go into debt, but it’s even worse when there’s a lot of uncertainty, he said.

For consumers who have gone into debt, there’s a silver lining of higher savings rates, Schulz said.

And Rossman noted that there are other avenues as well.

For the foreseeable future, we were stuck with high credit card rates, high balances and more people in debt, he said. My advice would be to pay off credit card debt as quickly and cheaply as possible. I know it might be easier said than done, but 0% balance transfer cards are still plentiful to suspend that interest clock for up to 21 months.

He added: Chances are if you have credit card debt, that’s your highest interest rate by far, so I really think that needs to be a priority.