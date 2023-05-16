Software as a Medical Device: The Challenges Facing the Industry





Editor’s Note: We’re excited to announce that this article is the first in a series discussing software as a medical device and the issues plaguing digital health companies, investors, clinicians, and others. organizations that use medical software and devices. We’ll cover a variety of considerations, including technology, data, intellectual property, licensing, and contracts.

The intersection of software, technology, and healthcare and the proliferation of software as medical devices in healthcare has become commonplace and has spurred significant innovation. The term Software as a medical device (SaMD) is defined by the International Forum of Medical Device Regulators as “software intended to be used for one or more medical purposes which accomplishes those purposes without being part of a physical medical device”. In other words, SaMD does not need to be part of a physical device to achieve its purpose. For example, SaMD could be an application on a mobile phone and not be connected to a physical medical device. With the proliferation of SaMD also comes the need for those building and using it to firmly grasp the legal and regulatory considerations to ensure successful use and commercialization. Over the next few weeks, we’ll address some of the most common issues faced by digital health companies, investors, innovators, and clinicians when developing, using, or commercializing SaMD. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already authorized a significant amount of SaMD, including more than 500 algorithms using artificial intelligence (AI). Some notable examples include the FDA-approved SaMD, such as wearable technology for remote patient monitoring; doctor prescribed video game treatment for children with ADHD; totally immersive virtual reality tools for physical therapy and mental well-being; And end-to-end software that generates 3D printed models to better plan surgery and reduce operating time. With this rapid innovation comes a host of legal and regulatory considerations that will be addressed during this SaMD blog series. General Intellectual Property (IP) Considerations for SaMD This edition will discuss sophisticated intellectual property strategies that can be used to protect innovations for the three categories of software intended for biomedical applications: SaMD, software in a medical device and software used in the manufacture or maintenance of a medical device, including collaborating on clinical trials and sponsored research agreements, filing patent applications and seeking other forms of protection, such as trade secrets. Grant of licenses and contracts with third parties for SaMD This edition will unpack engagement with third parties in a practical and comprehensive way, whether in the context of (i) developing a new SaMD or (ii) refining or testing an existing SaMD. Data and intellectual property may actually be owned or licensed, provided such licenses protect the future interests of the licensee. This ownership and licensing is particularly important in the AI ​​and machine learning space, which is one of the areas of focus for this edition. FDA Considerations for SaMD This edition will explore how the FDA regulates SaMD, which will include a discussion of what constitutes a regulated device, legislative actions to spur innovation, and how the FDA approaches the regulation of specific categories of SaMD such as assistive software. clinical decision, general wellness applications, and other mobile medical devices. It will also review the various regulatory pathways for SaMD and the current FDA focus on Cybersecurity issues for software. Healthcare Regulation and Reimbursement Considerations for SAMD This edition will discuss the intersection of remote monitoring services and SaMD, digital prescription therapies and their intersection with SaMD, licensing and distribution considerations associated with the commercialization of SaMD, and the growing trend to look up device-specific codes for the SaMD. We hope this series will be a starting point for digital health companies, investors, innovators, and clinicians as each addresses the development and use of SaMD in their commercial and clinical offerings. Foley is here to help you deal with the short and long term impacts as a result of regulatory changes. We have the resources to help you navigate these important legal considerations related to business operations and industry-specific issues. Please contact the authors, your Foley relationship partner, or our healthcare practice group with any questions.

