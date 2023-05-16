Stock market today: Wall Street points lower as Home Depot weighs

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks were down on Tuesday after Home Depot warned of falling sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 182, or 0.5%, at 33,166 as of 9:50 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

Home deposit was one of the heaviest hitters in the market after saying its revenue fell more than expected in the last quarter. Its stock fell 1.8% after describing widespread pressures on its business after years of strong growth. It also cut its sales forecast for this fiscal year given all the uncertainty ahead.

The Home Depot report contributed to other retailers’ slump, including a 2% decline for Lowes. Other major retailers are expected to report results later this week, including Target and Walmart.

They’re under the microscope because resilient US household spending has been one of the biggest positives preventing the economy from sliding into a recession. If it crashes, a recession may be assured, and the pressure is on as buyer confidence indicators are down.

Other sectors of the economy have already cracked under the weight of numerous interest rates intended to bring inflation down like manufacturing.

A separate report released on Tuesday said spending at US retailers across the country rose overall last month, but not as much as economists expected.

There’s often a disconnect between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are starting to cut big items and discretionary categories like sporting goods, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. .

Economists pointed to bright spots below the surface of the retail sales report, including stronger-than-expected gains after ignoring auto fuel costs. A separate report released later that morning also offered some encouraging data: The nations’ industrial production rose unexpectedly in April.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.54% from 3.51% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve action expectations, rose to 4.05% from 4.01%.

The big expectation on Wall Street is that the Fed will hold interest rates in June. It would be the first time he has not raised rates at a meeting in more than a year as he battles to bring inflation down. A pause by the Fed could give the economy and financial markets some respite.

Big tech and other high-growth stocks tend to be among the biggest beneficiaries of easier interest rates, and they helped limit Wall Street’s losses on Tuesday despite the majority of stocks falling. Microsoft and Amazon each rose at least 1.3% and were the two most powerful upward forces on Wall Street.

Wall Street is also threatening to see the US government default on its debt for the first time. That could happen as early as June 1 unless Congress agrees to increase the credit limit set for nations’ borrowing.

Leaders are due to meet in the afternoon to discuss the debt ceiling . The stakes are high, and economists say that not allowing the federal government to borrow more could cause huge difficulties for both the economy and financial markets.

Most of Wall Street expects Washington to reach a deal because not to do so would be so traumatic. But Congress has a habit of waiting until the 11th hour on such issues, which alone could cause concern.

In overseas markets, Shanghai shares fell 0.6%.

China’s economic recovery after the pandemic faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said on Tuesday, with retail sales and other activities in April weaker than expected.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, continuing its climb to its highest level since the early 1990s. Stocks across Europe were slightly lower.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott, Elaine Kurtenbach and Joe McDonald contributed.