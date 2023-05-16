Stock markets fear as investors speak of ‘substantial risk’ of economic collapse





Investor fears of an upcoming stock market downturn rose after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold $13 billion worth of US stocks in the first three months of the year. For many observers of Berkshire’s moves, the company’s latest move means that Buffett, who has been dubbed the Oracle of Omaha for his ability to guess the state of the market and make successful investments, will expects the US economy to be hit by a recession. in the near future. Many fear that a stock market crash – with stock prices falling rapidly and remaining low for some time – is in the cards. But whether that crash materializes depends on many factors that are still unresolved, experts said. Newsweek. A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York, May 12, 2023. Investor fears of an upcoming stock market downturn grew after Warren Buffett sold $13 billion worth of stock Americans.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“The stock market has become ‘stuck’ in recent weeks as investors await answers to four key questions: Will there be a recession? Will the Federal Reserve continue to raise interest rates? Will Inflation Come Down and Will a Breach of the Debt Ceiling Happen? Tom Essaye, president of Sevens Report Research, a group that provides daily macro market analysis to investors, said Newsweek. “Any one of these questions is enough to determine whether the stock market can go up or down, but the fact that all four questions are unresolved and coming to a head in the coming months has left investors paralyzed. and awaiting resolution.” According to Sevens Report Research, “the risk of a recession is high” based on sound market indicators and, therefore, the group “remains cautious about the outlook for the stock market simply because recessions have historically not been good. for stock prices. “, Essaye said. “To be optimistic here and have a positive outlook, an investor basically has to hope that there won’t be a recession, that inflation will come down, that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates sooner rather than later, and that the ceiling will debt is resolved. It’s not an impossible list, but it doesn’t leave much room for disappointment,” he added. For Essaye, a stock market crash is “unlikely” because the economy is still on solid ground. “However, there remains a large amount of substantial risk for investors, and we continue to urge caution in the current environment, as the best-case scenario bullish investors are betting on is not the most likely case,” he said. he declared. Tyler Richey, co-editor of The Sevens Report and editor of Sevens Report Technicals, said Newsweek that “based on technical analysis alone, the chances of a new bull market being in the works with the current lows in October are rather moderate and the threat of a potentially violent episode of market volatility in the months to to come is historically high”. A bull market occurs when prices are rising or are expected to rise, while a bear market occurs when prices are falling or are expected to fall. Some say that the bear market in the United States ended as stocks began to rise in 2023. Typically, a bull market often follows.

