Japan stock index hits 33-year high as investors brace for Tokyo story

Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in 33 years on Tuesday, propelled by growing hopes for higher governance standards and more serious consideration for shareholders after decades of lackluster returns.

The broad Topix index rose nearly 0.6% on Tuesday, taking gains so far this year to 13.9% and close to its highest level since Japan’s famous market bubble burst in the last days of 1989. The Nikkei 225 index has gained more than 16 percent since the start of the year and is again close to a post-bubble top, making Japan one of the hottest markets in the world. world.

Foreign investors invested in stocks and futures over the past five weeks, with net inflows during the period reaching nearly $30 billion, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), among the highest inflows significant over the past decade.

Along with excitement over the potential for a historic rebalancing of corporate priorities, investors also said Japan was benefiting from non-Chinese trade, a perception that Tokyo was a safe way to gain exposure to Chinese growth. but with less geopolitical risks.

Interest in Japan comes after multiple false dawns and years of anemic returns that have persuaded many fund managers to stay away from Japan and its tricky corporate structures, especially with rich returns available elsewhere.

During the time it took for Japanese stocks to recover from the crash of 1989, US stocks rose more than tenfold.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



However, some are warming to the idea that the Tokyo stock market is now a treasure trove of undervalued high-earning stocks, with a wave of corporate governance improvements gathering pace.

Shrikant Kale, Japanese equity strategist at Jefferies, said he hadn’t seen so much foreign investor interest in Japan since the early days of the Abenomics era in 2012, when Shinzo Abe took over as Prime Minister and promised market-oriented reforms alongside stimulus efforts. the dying economy.

Adding to the momentum was a rare visit to Japan by Warren Buffett last month, when the US investor made it clear he wanted to add Japanese investments to his portfolio.

At the same time, Japan stands out as a large, developed Asian market that stands to benefit from China’s economic recovery without the geopolitical risks hanging over its neighboring superpower, especially with regard to Taiwan, several fund managers said.

Japan is perhaps the best non-Chinese option for a global investor, Kale said.

Some investors think Japanese companies have strong upside exposure in China, but also that you can hold them as a hedge against geopolitical risk, said Yunosuke Ikeda, chief Japanese equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

Many Japanese companies provide exposure to China through exports or because they will benefit immensely from Chinese travel to Japan.

Japan’s relatively predictable policymaking also gives it an advantage over China, where regulatory repression can be quick and damaging, some investors said.

Japan occupies an interesting geopolitical place, and investors know that the rule of law is taken seriously and the corporate governance regime is quite favorable to equity holders, said Carl Vine, co-head of the Asia-Pacific equity team at M&G. Investments.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Despite the declared optimism of many investors and the momentum behind the current rally, the buying theme in Japan has yet to produce a sustainable reallocation of assets. In Bank of Americas’ latest survey of global fund managers, released Tuesday and covering a survey period in early May, respondents had a net underweight of 11% in Japan, down 1 percentage point from in the previous survey.

But evidence of momentum toward improving Japanese corporate governance and shareholder relations is attracting investment in Japanese equities.

In recent months, Hiromi Yamaji, the new head of the Japan Exchange Group, which controls the TSE, has suggested that the exchange intends to take a stronger stance in pushing companies to increase their enterprise value.

Companies need to pay more attention to their price-to-book ratio, share price and cost of capital, he told Japanese media, saying he was unhappy with the way of which many listed companies had implemented the 2015 governance code.

THE [TSE] The theme resonates with many overseas investors and they are starting to see the evidence on the ground, said Bruce Kirk, chief Japanese equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. Spurred into action by these changes to the stock exchange, many companies are buying back shares, unraveling often confusing cross-shareholdings and engaging more closely with shareholders ahead of their regular public meetings, Kirk said.

Announced takeovers at Japanese companies hit a record high of $9.7 billion ($71.4 billion) in the fiscal year that ended in March.

Analysts expect companies to set a new record for buyouts by the end of May ahead of a season of annual meetings where management will come under more intense pressure to demonstrate they are heeding recent comments from Tokyo exchanges.

Recommended

Jeff Atherton, head of Japanese equities at hedge fund group Man GLG, said the boost in trading meant more had happened in the past two years than in the past 30, creating the main reason for the bullish stock performance.

The stock market has a determined attitude to push up returns on equity, Atherton said. They want market capitalizations to increase. Authorities can see that among the world’s 500 largest companies, very, very few are Japanese, and that hurts their ability to compete, he added.

Buffett’s visit drew attention, but foreign investors said it didn’t change the country’s fundamental backdrop.

It’s not Warren Buffett who makes it interesting. He observes what others observe, said M&Gs Vine. I am very excited about the prospects, he added.