Wall Street weakens as energy stocks and Home Depot weigh





NEW YORK Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday after Home Depot warned of falling sales, the latest discouraging signal of an economy under pressure. The S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.46, or 1%, to 33,012.14, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 22.16, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05. Energy producers were among the heaviest hitters in the market, with Exxon Mobil down 2.4% and Chevron down 2.3%. Home Depot fell 2.2% after it said its revenue fell more than expected in the last quarter and cut its sales forecast. Other major retailers, including Target and Walmart, are expected to report results later this week. Resilient US household spending was one of the main positives that kept the economy from sliding into a recession, but buyer confidence indicators are down. People also read… A report on Tuesday said spending by U.S. retailers rose overall last month, but not as much as economists expected. “There’s often a disconnect between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are starting to cut big items and discretionary categories like sport,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex. Wealth management. Economists pointed to positives in the report, including stronger-than-expected gains after ignoring auto fuel costs. A separate report later in the morning also provided encouraging data: US industrial production rose unexpectedly in April. Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, climbed to 3.54% from 3.51% late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield fell from 4.01% to 4.07%. Big tech and other high-growth stocks helped limit Wall Street’s losses on Tuesday. Amazon gained 2% and Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 2.6%. These were the two strongest forces that pushed higher when nearly 90% of S&P 500 stocks fell. The threat of a US government debt default is also hanging over Wall Street. That could happen as soon as June 1, unless Congress agrees to increase the credit limit set for the nation’s borrowing. Overseas, Shanghai shares fell 0.6%. China’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is facing pressure from weak consumer demand and exports, a government official said on Tuesday, with retail sales and other activities in April weaker. lower than expected. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, continuing its climb to its highest level since the early 1990s. Stocks across Europe were slightly lower. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 2. Monitor Key Market Trends







5. Track the relative strength of a stock







The business news you need Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lacrossetribune.com/business/markets-and-stocks/stock-market-today-wall-street-weakens-as-energy-stocks-home-depot-weigh/article_bf4091a6-242d-5b62-bf93-cb9789e68d1e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos