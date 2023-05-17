Stock market today: live updates





Western Alliance shares rise in after-hours trading Shares of western alliance jumped about 7% in extended deals after the bank said growth in deposits for the current quarter topped $2 billion as of May 12. The new data was contained in an investor update filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. This is an increase from deposit growth of $1.8 billion in the quarter to May 9. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out Shares of Western Alliance have recently been on the upswing, up 17% in the past week and posting a 15% gain since the start of this week. However, the stock is still down almost 47% for the year. –Darla Mercado, Ethan Kraft

Keysight advances on stronger-than-expected earnings Tech Action key sight advanced more than 7% after the bell on the back of a strong quarterly earnings report and guidance for the current quarter. In its second fiscal quarter, the company reported net earnings per share of $2.12 and revenue of $1.39 billion. By comparison, analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.96 per share and slightly lower revenue at $1.38 billion. For the current quarter, the company said it expects earnings per share in the range of $2 to $2.06 for the current quarter, while analysts expected $1.96. Keysight guided revenue for the quarter between $1.37 billion and $1.39 billion, a range that contains Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Alex Harring

Dow closes below 50-day moving average for first time since March 30 THE Dow ended the trading session below a key threshold on Tuesday. The 30-stock index lost 336.46 points, or 1.01%, to close at 33,012.14. It closed below its 50-day moving average level of 33,143.18, but it slipped below it on an intraday basis. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out The 50-day moving average is a short-term technical indicator of where an asset or index is trading. A close below this level may signal a potential downward shift. –Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Doxity slips in post-trade trading after giving low expectations for the current quarter Stock of medical software Doximity slid more than 8% in extended trade after posting weak guidance for the current quarter. The company said it expects revenue of between $106.5 million and $107.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $39 million and $40 million for the fiscal first quarter. Both of these estimates were below consensus expectations, with analysts polled by FactSet expecting revenue of $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45.4 million. This eclipsed the fiscal fourth quarter results. The company reported earnings per share excluding items of 20 cents, better than analysts expected 17 cents. Revenue also beat expectations at $111 million versus a forecast of $110.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $48.9 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $45.7. For the full fiscal year, the company said it expects revenue of between $500 million and $506 million, a range that contains Wall Street’s estimate of $501.8 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the year to be between $216 million and $222 million, while analysts expect $215.7 million. Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed Stock futures edged higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Futures contracts related to the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all rose about 0.1%. Alex Harring

