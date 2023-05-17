Audacy shares suspended from NYSE to be delisted – Billboard





The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has notified radio and podcast giant Audacy of its intention to remove the company’s Class A common stock from the exchange due to its still low price, Audacy announced Tuesday, May 16. . According to a press release, “the NYSE will consider initiating delisting proceedings when a company’s listed securities experience an abnormally low selling price.” The NYSE abruptly halted trading in Audacy shares at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as the shares traded at $0.094 — down slightly from $0.10 at the start of the day. The company’s share price is down nearly 63% year-to-date. NYSE rules require a minimum average closing price of $1 per share over 30 consecutive trading days, but Audacy’s stock price has not traded above that threshold since July 5, 2022. The NYSE has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist Audacy’s stock. While this process unfolds, trading of the company’s common stock on the stock exchange will be suspended, although it may still be traded over-the-counter. Audacy has signaled its intention to appeal the delisting by filing a written request, which it is required to do within 10 days of receiving notice of the delisting. If this call is successful, the stock may resume trading on the NYSE. In a press release, the president and CEO of Audacy David J. Field said that while the company is “disappointed” with the NYSE’s decision, he “hopes” Audacy shares will resume trading later this year “as we execute our action plans which include a reverse stock split to satisfy NYSE rules, continued execution of our liability management plans and working with our financial advisors to refinance our debt. Field also said the company is confident it “will benefit from a broad market recovery and be able to capitalize on our strategic transformation investments that position Audacy well for the future. Radios have been hit by an advertising slowdown since the second half of 2022, and Audacy is particularly affected. In its first-quarter results released Wednesday (May 10), the company’s net revenue of $259.6 million was down 5.7% year-over-year, while cash operating expenses were down. increased by 3%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $3.5 million, compared to $26 million in the first quarter of 2022. In an earnings call on May 10, Audacy CFO Richard Schmaeling noted that the company’s network ad revenue fell 6% year-over-year due to inflation and rising interest rates (although its podcast ad revenue increased of 14%). He warned that advertising demand had “weakened further” since the start of 2023 and added that “it may get worse before it gets better”, noting that the company “continues to work to accelerate growth revenue, develop and execute additional cost reduction actions”. and sell other non-core assets. “However,” continued Schmaeling, “these actions may not be sufficient to fully mitigate the impact of any additional advertising weakness.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/audacy-shares-suspended-new-york-stock-exchange-delisted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos