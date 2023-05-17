SEC Passes Final Rules Requiring New Disclosures Related to Corporate Stock Repurchase Programs | News and Publications

On May 3, 2023, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) adopted final rules require new information relating to companies’ share buyback programs. The SEC says the new rules will provide investors with improved information to assess the purpose and effect of stock buybacks. As discussed in more detail below, the new and revised rules will require domestic companies to, among other things:

Disclose daily redemption activity quarterly;

Check a box indicating whether the Section 16 directors or officers traded in the relevant securities within four business days before or after the public announcement of a company’s new or expanded buyback plan or program;

Provide narrative information about the company’s buyback programs and practices in its periodic reports; And

Provide quarterly information in the company’s periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q regarding its adoption and termination of the 10b5-1 plans.

The final rules generally require the same substantive disclosures originally proposed in December 2021, but the frequency and manner of those disclosures have changed. For example, the proposed rules would have required companies to file a new form (Form SR) disclosing the execution of share buybacks by the end of the first business day following the buyback. In the final rules, however, the SEC dropped the Form SR requirement, opting instead to require companies to disclose daily quantitative data on redemptions at the end of each quarter.

New tabular disclosure. Existing disclosure requirements in Section 703 of Regulation SK, which currently require aggregated monthly tabular disclosure of share buybacks in periodic reports, are replaced with new tabular disclosure reporting daily buyback activity that will be filed as an attachment to Form 10-Q or Form 10-K (for the fourth fiscal quarter). The new table shall be formatted as specified in Rule SK Section 601(b)(26) and labeled XBRL (the “New Redemption Table”). See Exhibit A below for a copy of the new mandatory redemption table. As noted here, companies are required to disclose the following for each date on which purchases occurred during the applicable quarter:

The class of shares purchased;

The total number of shares purchased, including, in a separate column of the table, the total number of shares purchased under publicly announced buyback plans or programs;

The average price paid per share, excluding brokerage commissions and other costs;

Remaining repurchase capacity (in shares or dollars) remaining under any publicly announced repurchase plan or program;

The number of shares purchased on the open market;

The number of shares purchased that are intended to qualify for Safe Harbor Rule 10b-18;

The number of shares purchased intended to satisfy the affirmative defense requirements of Rule 10b5-1(c); And

By footnote to the table, the date any 10b5-1 plan was adopted or terminated.

The new buy-back table must be preceded by a tick box requiring companies to disclose whether an officer or director falling under Article 16 bought or sold shares in the four business days before or after the announcement (i ) any new share buyback plan or program or (ii) an increase in capacity under any existing plan or program. Companies should consider revising their insider trading policy to prohibit insiders from trading within four business days of announcements regarding the company’s stock buyback plans or programs.

New narrative disclosure. To complement the new buyback table, Regulation SK Section 703 has been revised and expanded to require companies to provide the following narrative information regarding share buybacks:

the objectives or rationale for a company’s stock repurchases and the process or criteria used to determine the amount of repurchases; And

all policies and procedures relating to the purchases and sales of securities of the company by its officers and directors under a buyback program, including any restrictions on such transactions.

When reviewing the objectives and rationale for its stock buybacks, companies are not required to disclose competitive or sensitive information, although the SEC expects companies to convey a thorough understanding of the objectives or the company’s rationale for redemptions and the process or criteria it used to determine the amount of redemptions. The SEC also cautioned against using boilerplate language, noting that the new narrative disclosure, in conjunction with the new buyback chart, must provide investors with sufficiently detailed information to evaluate stock buybacks. of a business using a narrative tailored to the particular facts and circumstances of a business.

The SEC, drawing on rules commentators, has provided a non-exclusive list of example disclosures that issuers should consider discussing to avoid boilerplate language, such as discussing (i) other possible ways to use funds allocated to redemptions, including comparing redemptions with other investment opportunities that would normally be considered by the company (such as capital expenditures and other uses of capital), (ii) the expected impact of redemptions on the value of the remaining shares, (iii) the factors driving the redemptions, including whether their stock is undervalued, the prospects for organic growth are economically viable or the valuation of potential targets is attractive and (iv) the sources of funding for redemptions, where material, such as where the funding source results in tax benefits that would not otherwise be available for redemptions.

Existing disclosure requirements in Section 703 will continue (albeit in narrative rather than tabular or footnote form), including requirements to disclose:

The number of shares purchased other than under a publicly announced plan or program and the nature of the transaction (for example, whether the purchases were made through open market transactions, take-over bids, in satisfaction of the issuer’s obligations upon the exercise of outstanding put options issued by the issuer, or other transactions); And

Certain information regarding any existing buyback plan or program, including (i) the date it was announced, (ii) the dollar or stock amount authorized, (iii) the expiration date (if applicable) , (iv) if a plan or program has expired during the applicable quarter covered by the periodic report, and (v) if the company has terminated prior to expiration or no longer intends to make redemptions within the under any plan or program.

New Section 408(d) Disclosure Regarding Rule 10b5-1 Plans. The SEC has also passed Regulation SK Section 408(d) which will require companies to disclose, including in quarters in which no buybacks occurred, material terms (other than pricing) of any 10b5-1 plan adopted or terminated by the company, including the date on which the plan was adopted or terminated, the duration of the plan and the total number of shares to be purchased or sold under the plan. If a disclosure required by Section 408(d) overlaps with information required under Section 703 of Regulation SK, companies may refer to that disclosure to satisfy Section 408(d). This disclosure must be XBRL tagged.

Compliance Dates. Domestic companies are required to comply with the new disclosure and labeling requirements in their periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K (for the fourth fiscal quarter) beginning with the first filing that covers the first fiscal quarter complete that begins on or after October 1, 2023 (for calendar year corporations, this means Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023 filed in 2024).

Further information. If you have any questions about the rules outlined above, please contact your Kutak Rock attorney or one of the authors listed below.

Exhibit A

Purchases of equity securities by the issuer

Use the checkbox to indicate whether a reporting officer or director pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act (15 USC 78p(a)), or for foreign private issuers as defined by Rule 3b- 4(c) (§ 240.3b-4(c) of this chapter), any director or executive officer who would be identified pursuant to Item 1 of Form 20-F (§ 249.220f of this chapter), has purchased or sold any shares or other class of equity securities of the issuer which are registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act and which are the subject of a plan or program publicly announced within four (4) business days before or after the announcement by the issuer of such plan or program of share repurchase or the announcement of an increase in an existing plan or program of share repurchase.

See table here