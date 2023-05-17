IRS Guidance Clarifies Domestic Content Energy Credits

\r



Steel and iron components

Steel and iron components are defined as building materials consisting primarily of steel or iron that have a structural function. Steel and iron requirements do not apply to components and sub-components of manufactured goods, such as nuts, bolts, screws, washers, cabinets, covers, shelves, clamps, fittings, sleeves, adapters, clamp wires, spacers, door hinges and other items that are made primarily of steel or iron but are not structural.

The wording of the law provides that the determination of the place of production of steel and iron components is to be applied pursuant to Title 49 Section 661.5, which contains the Department of Transportation’s Buy America rules for infrastructure projects. In accordance with these rules, the notice provides that the requirements are met if all steel and ironmaking processes take place in the United States, except for metallurgical processes involving the refining of additives for l ‘steel.

Manufacturing processes are defined to include any process that changes the form or function of materials or parts of a product in a way that adds value and transforms the material or part so that it is functionally different of that which would result from a simple assembly.

Manufactures

To determine whether 40% of the total costs of all manufactured goods are extracted, produced, or manufactured in the United States, taxpayers must identify what is considered a manufactured good, what will be considered the components of that manufactured good, and what which will be considered the subcomponents of these components.

A manufactured product is defined as an item which is produced as a result of the manufacturing process (defined above), and its components include any item, material or supply, whether manufactured or not, which is directly incorporated into the manufactured product.

A manufactured product is considered to be made in the United States if all manufacturing processes for the product take place in the United States and all of its components are of American origin. A component of a manufactured good is considered to be of US origin if it is manufactured in the United States, regardless of the origin of its sub-components.

