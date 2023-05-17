Business
Self-assessment clients who file early duplicates in 5 years
The number of self-assessment customers who choose to file their tax return on the first day of the tax year (April 6, 2023) has more than doubled since 2018, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found.
More than 77,500 customers filed their tax returns for the 2022 to 2023 tax year on April 6, 2023, compared to nearly 37,000 customers on April 6, 2018.
The deadline for filing tax returns for the 2022 to 2023 tax year is January 31, 2024, and clients can file theirs from the start of the new tax year.
By completing their self-assessment early, clients avoided the stress of last-minute filing, which encouraged more than 860,000 clients to file their tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year on January 31, 2023.
Visit GOV.UK to find out more about self-assessment and how to file a tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRCs managing director of customer services, said:
Filing your self-assessment early means you can spend more time building your business or doing the things you love and less time worrying about completing your tax return. To find out how to start your own and get help with budget planning, search Self-assessment on GOV.UK.
Customers can find out earlier if money is owed to them. Once they have submitted their tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year, HMRC will notify customers as soon as the return has been processed and arrange for a refund of any overpayments. Customers can also check if they need to be refunded within the HMRC app once they have filed their return.
Clients who file early also benefit from knowing how much tax they owe and can establish a budget plan to help allocate costs and manage their payments. The budget payment plan lets customers choose how much and how often they want to pay, giving them control over how their bill is managed.
Taxpayers can check whether they need to file a tax return using the free online tool at GOV.UK. They may need to do a self-assessment if, for example, they:
- are newly independent and have earned more than 1,000
- are a new partner in a business partnership
- have received untaxed income
- you apply for family allowances and you or your partner have an income of more than 50,000
HMRC updated guidance on filing tax returns early and help with paying tax bills on GOV.UK.
It is important that customers leave HMRC find out if there are any changes in details or circumstances, such as a new address or name, or if they are no longer self-employed or their business has closed. They shouldn’t assume that someone else will update HMRC on their behalf.
If clients no longer need to complete the self-assessment, they will need to say HMRC.
How can I cancel my self-assessment registration?
HMRC reminds customers to protect their personal information and to always be on their guard against tax scams. If a customer is contacted by someone saying they are from HMRC, they should never be pushed around, especially if they are asked to transfer money or share personal information. Customers should not share their HMRC login information with anyone, including their tax agent. Tax scams come in many forms, some offer a refund while others threaten arrest for tax evasion. HMRC advises customers to take their time and if they are unsure, check HMRC scam tips on GOV.UK.
More information
Reporting figures for the first day of the tax year
|Date
|Online returns received (and corresponding tax year)
|April 6, 2018
|36,939 (2017/18)
|April 6, 2019
|35255 (2018/19)
|April 6, 2020
|96,519 (2019/20)
|April 6, 2021
|63521 (2020/21)
|April 6, 2022
|66465 (2021/22)
|April 6, 2023
|77,517 (2022/23)*
*This figure does not include amendments or returns filed for previous years.
Visit GOV.UK for a full list of ways to pay self-assessment tax bills.
Nearly 97% of clients now file their self-assessment tax returns online. We no longer automatically issue paper returns unless there is a reason why you cannot file online. If you need a paper form, call HMRC and ask for form SA100. We may ask you about your reasons for not filing online, so that we can let you know what support we can offer you.
Help and support
HMRC wants to help you do your taxes well. There’s a lot of information and support you can access online without calling us:
|
