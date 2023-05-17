Stock market today: Wall Street plunges as energy and Home Depot stocks weigh

NEW YORK (AP) Most stocks fell on Wall Street after Home Depot warned of falling sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% on Tuesday and more than four out of five stocks in the index closed lower. The Dow fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell. Home Depot said it sees pressure on its business and has cut its financial guidance for the year. Retailers are under the microscope as resilient household spending has been one of the main positives preventing the economy from sliding into a recession. Energy stocks also fell, while Big Techs limited losses.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) Most stocks fell on Wall Street on Tuesday after Home Depot warned of falling sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234 points, or 0.7%, to 33,114 with less than an hour of trading, while the Nasdaq composite was the outlier with a 0.2% gain.

Energy producers were the heaviest hitters in the market, with Exxon Mobil down 2.3% and Chevron down 2%.

Home deposit was also down 1.5% after saying its revenue fell more than expected last quarter. He described widespread pressures on his business after years of strong growth, and he cut his sales forecast for this fiscal year given all the uncertainty ahead.

Other major retailers are expected to report results later this week, including Target and Walmart.

They’re under the microscope because resilient US household spending has been one of the biggest positives preventing the economy from sliding into a recession. If it crashes, a recession may be assured, and the pressure is on as buyer confidence indicators are down.

Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy have already cracked under the weight of higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation.

A separate report published on Tuesday said that expenses at US retailers across the country rose overall last month, but not as much as economists expected.

There’s often a disconnect between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are starting to cut big items and discretionary categories like sporting goods, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. .

Economists pointed to bright spots below the surface of the retail sales report, including stronger-than-expected gains after ignoring auto fuel costs. A separate report released later that morning also offered some encouraging data: Nations’ industrial production unexpectedly rose in April.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.54% from 3.51% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve action expectations, fell to 4.06% from 4.01%.

The big expectation on Wall Street is that the Fed will hold interest rates in June. It would be the first time he has not raised rates at a meeting in more than a year as he battles to bring inflation down. A pause by the Fed could give the economy and financial markets some respite.

Big tech and other high-growth stocks tend to be among the biggest beneficiaries of easier interest rates, and they helped limit Wall Street’s losses on Tuesday despite the vast majority of stocks falling. Microsoft rose 1.1% and Amazon gained 2.4%. They were the two strongest forces pushing up the S&P 500 when more than 80% of stocks in the index fell.

Wall Street is also threatening to see the US government default on its debt for the first time. That could happen as early as June 1 unless Congress agrees to increase the credit limit set for nations’ borrowing.

The leaders were to meet in the afternoon to discuss the debt limit. The stakes are high, and economists say that not allowing the federal government to borrow more could mean enormous pain for both the economy and financial markets.

Most of Wall Street expects Washington to reach a deal because not to do so would be so traumatic. But Congress has a habit of waiting until the 11th hour on such issues, which alone could cause concern.

In overseas markets, Shanghai shares fell 0.6%.

China’s economic recovery after the pandemic faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said on Tuesday, with retail sales and other activities in April weaker than expected.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, continuing its climb to its highest level since the early 1990s. Stocks across Europe were slightly lower.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott, Elaine Kurtenbach and Joe McDonald contributed.

Stan Choe, The Associated Press











