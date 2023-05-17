ASIC intensifies regulatory interventions related to greenwashing





Appropriate processes to verify ESG-related statements are crucial



ASIC’s latest report, ASIC’s recent greenwashing interventions (THE Report), describes its recent surveillance activities and regulatory interventions to combat deceptive marketing and greenwashing. ASIC focused on managed funds and companies that raise capital from retail investors, with pension funds and the wholesale green bond market expected to be next. We look at some of the key lessons learned from ASIC-reported interventions, and what funds and firms can do now to mitigate exposure to such interventions. Key points to remember ASIC interventions have led funds and companies to publish corrective information in their prospectuses, product disclosure statements, market announcements and websites, to address excessive or vague ESG-related statements.

To mitigate this type of ASIC intervention, legal, compliance, and marketing teams should put in place appropriate processes to vet ESG-related statements before they are published or announced (including on websites). and social media), to ensure that they are factually accurate and that there is a reasonable basis for the statements.

Funds and companies should also consider undertaking ongoing assurance exercises regarding their existing ESG statements by testing material statements against actual practice, to understand any potential regulatory exposure or litigation risk, and whether such statements should be modified or deleted.

While greenwashing is ASIC’s current focus, holders should also be aware of the risk of “bluewashing”, which is the misrepresentation of the extent to which a company, product or investment respects the rights of the male. The focus on these types of misrepresentations is gaining traction, particularly in relation to modern slavery and Indigenous rights.

For more information on greenwashing, issues organizations should consider when offering or promoting sustainability-related products, and recommendations for mitigating risk in sustainability statements and greenwashing, see our Insight: 13 recommendations for mitigating risks in sustainability statements and greenwashing. Content of the report The report, published on May 10, 2023, provides examples of ASIC regulatory interventions implemented between July 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. They stem from ASIC’s extensive and ongoing oversight of greenwashing in disclosure documents, product disclosure statements, advertisements, websites, and other market information. disclosures. Managed funds and listed companies were the focus of attention during the reporting period. The examples refer to four “themes” of greenwashing, namely: net zero statements and targets;

the use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’, ‘clean’ or ‘green’;

labels for financial products and managed funds; And

the scope and application of investment exclusions and filters. The examples of intervention described in the report went beyond the exclusions and selection of climate issues, to other ESG-related issues, such as the tobacco, alcohol and gambling industries. chance. The report notes that during the reporting period, ASIC achieved 23 corrective disclosure results, which sought to amend excessive or vague ESG-related statements. Offense tickets continue to be a key intervention tool against greenwashing, with 11 offenses issued during the reporting period. In addition, a civil penalty proceeding for alleged greenwashing has been initiated by ASIC, which was filed against a pension fund in February 2023 for allegedly making misleading statements about the sustainable nature and characteristics of certain of his retirement pension investment options. Practical lessons from recent ASIC interventions Below are some key lessons that can be learned from recent ASIC interventions, along with practical suggestions on what funds and firms can do now to mitigate exposure to such interventions: ASIC reviews a wide range of documents for greenwashing, including prospectuses, product disclosure statements, market announcements, advertisements and websites – entities should be alert to the risks of greenwashing and bluewashing in all public statements and documents intended for the public.

ESG-related statements, in particular net zero commitments and goals, should be factually accurate and evidence-based, with the feasibility of achieving these statements and goals having been tested, and a credible action plan to achieve them. to arrive at.

Net zero commitments should be clearly explained and disclosed, including: the scope of the relevant statement; the actions that have been taken to date; how progress or milestones will be measured and expected timelines; details of any compensation strategy; And any assumptions used to set this target or to measure progress.

When using ESG-related terms such as ‘low carbon’ and ‘responsibly sourced’, entities should provide a clear and detailed explanation of what these terms mean – avoid using statements general and unsubstantiated sustainability-related statements or “jargon” without providing clarifying information (for example, ASIC found that a company’s use of the terms “social diversity” and “robust sustainability practices” was too vague).

The scope and application of investment screening processes and exclusions in practice should be consistent with how these products and investments are announced to investors. Relevant and adequate information should be provided, so that investors can understand any exceptions or screening qualifications (including threshold-based filters). This includes explaining any terms used in screens or thresholds that might otherwise be vague, ambiguous or have different accepted definitions. For example, if potential investments are “excluded” from a fund where they generate income above a specified percentage of excluded activities (rather than a general exclusion), this must be clearly disclosed to investors. See also our Insight: New ASIC guidance on how superannuation and managed funds can avoid ‘greenwashing’‘which includes other key issues to consider when offering or promoting sustainability-related products. Future goal Combating greenwashing is a strategic priority for ASIC in 2023. In the report, the regulator said this will include: advancing oversight of the pension fund industry and the wholesale green bond market; And

continue to monitor the managed fund and corporate sectors. We expect ASIC to continue to rely on corrective disclosures to mitigate greenwashing concerns, in addition to continuing to investigate entities and take other enforcement actions – including prosecutions. civilians – for suspicion of greenwashing. In order to limit potential regulatory exposure and ESG-related litigation risk, we recommend that funds and companies put in place appropriate processes to vet ESG-related statements before they are released, and undertake ongoing assurance exercises regarding existing ESG-related statements.

