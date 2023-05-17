Stock Market Today: Japan Rises on GDP Data; rest of fragile region





Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as the Japanese benchmark jumped on the news of strong economic growth datawhile the rest of the region was shrouded in uncertainty. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained almost 0.7% in early trading to 30,039.41. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,198.90 after a better-than-expected pay rise report. The wage price index increased by 3.7% over one year. But that could mean higher interest rates in the coming months, some analysts said. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,494.20. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 19,957.89, while the Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged at 3,291.23. Encouraging GDP data from Japan released earlier in the day showed consumption rebounding after COVID-19 restrictions have been eased and borders open to tourists. Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, grew at an annual rate of 1.6% in the quarter to March, according to the Cabinet Office. This was the fastest pace of GDP growth since April-June 2022, with growth of 1.1%. The main negative point came from the decline in exports due to sluggish global demand. Concerns about the Chinese and US economies weighed on investor sentiment. Recent Chinese economic data indicating a slower-than-expected recovery, below consensus estimates, adds to these worries. Despite some rebound in consumer spending, there are growing fears that much of China’s recovery is already in the rearview mirror, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.46, or 1%, to 33,012.14, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 22.16, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05. Energy producers were among the heaviest hitters in the market on Tuesday, with Exxon Mobil down 2.4% and Chevron down 2.3%. Home Depot also fell 2.2% after saying its revenue fell more than expected last quarter. Other major retailers are expected to report results later this week, including Target and Walmart. They’re under the microscope because resilient US household spending has been one of the biggest positives preventing the economy from sliding into a recession. If it collapses, a recession may be assured. The pressure is on as buyer confidence indicators are falling. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy have already cracked under the weight of much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation. A separate report on Tuesday said that U.S. retailer spending increased overall last month, but not as much as expected by economists. There’s often a disconnect between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are starting to cut big-ticket items and discretionary categories like sporting goods said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth. Management. Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.54% on Tuesday from 3.51% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve action expectations, fell to 4.07% from 4.01%. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude was unchanged at $70.86 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 2 cents to $74.93 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 136.52 Japanese yen from 136.36 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0873, down from $1.0868 previously. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York. Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/nation/story/2023-05-15/stock-market-today-asian-shares-turn-lower-after-china-economic-data-weaker-than-expected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos