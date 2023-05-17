The ASA and CAP 2022 annual report – ASA





Released today, the 2022 ASA One-Stop System Annual Report looks back on 60 years of advertising regulation and how we have evolved and continue to respond to legal, societal and technological change. And he looks to the future as we complete the final year of our More impact online five-year strategy and start working on our next one. The report highlights how we are exploring the sustainability of our system through Intermediary and Platform Principles Pilot, together with the world’s largest online ad supply companies to promote the advertising code and improve its application. And we are rapidly growing our data science team and using AI to meet the challenge of monitoring online advertisements. We explore how, with innovative technology at the forefront, we undertook proactive projects that tackle big problems: advertisements poorly targeted to children; unproven green claims; irresponsible crypto advertisements; and hidden influencer ads. Over the past year, we have all introduced or prepared new rules and guidance on environmental claims and “green laundering”, online advertising targeting, gambling, telecommunications pricing, image body and alternatives to alcohol. We continued to monitor children’s exposure to age-restricted advertising across all media, with our Report of 100 children providing detailed information on children’s exposure to alcohol and online gambling advertisements. Investigations, research, monitoring, guidance and training, as well as partnering with other regulators, also help us combat misleading or socially irresponsible environmental claims. Multiple priority investigations have led to decisions that set out new limits for cryptocurrency listingsfollowed by our Crypto Business Application Notice, requiring ads to include risk warnings and to be more considerate of vulnerable members of the audience. And machine learning has helped us identify and take action against influencers and brands that broke the rules by not disclosing when their posts were ads. Our report shows how we continue to rebalance our regulation by moving from reactive complaints handling to proactive, technology-assisted collection, intelligence gathering, monitoring and enforcement. We also continued to focus on helping and advising businesses to help them comply with the rules. We also include in our annual report key statistics on the number of cases we handled and the amount of advice and training we provided to advertisers in 2022. Our report highlights key milestones in our 60-year history. We describe how our remit has expanded over the years to cover television and radio (2004), under a co-regulatory partnership with Ofcom (marking the start of the “one-stop shop”), and how we adapted to online challenges, including in 2011 when our rules were extended to cover advertising claims on companies’ websites and social media accounts. A timeline reveals the now-infamous ad campaigns that sparked hundreds, if not thousands, of complaints – from the Benetton “baby” ad in the 1990s and a nude Sophie Dahl in an Yves St Laurent ad in the 2000s, to the sung call from KFC. center workers (2005) and our most criticized ad of all time, the Oscar Pistorius-themed ad from Paddy Power (2014). ASA Chief Executive Guy Parker says: “Responsiveness to change is as important today as it was when the ASA was founded in 1962. We had to be nimble and evolve in light of the enormous legal, societal and technological changes of that time – protecting people, providing a level playing field for responsible business and in collaboration with other regulators and industry The “one-stop-shop” ASA system, with the independent ASA at its core, offers clear benefits to the public, businesses and society. With the pace of change accelerating, we remain focused on ensuring that advertisements will remain legal, decent, honest and truthful in the years to come.” Safer keep up to date Subscribe to our decisions, newsletters and access under emargo for the press. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asa.org.uk/news/the-asa-and-cap-annual-report-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos