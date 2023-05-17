Stock Market Today: Markets Tumble Amid Debt Defaults

Stocks faltered on Tuesday as Washington resumed talks on raising the debt ceiling to avoid a historic default on U.S. government borrowing.

A disappointing quarterly earnings report from Dow stock Home deposit (HD (opens in a new tab)), a mixed read on retail sales and the disclosure of certain major changes in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in a new tab)) portfolio also had an impact on equities.

The stock market was rather optimistic about the debt ceiling crisis, but in the words of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “time is running out” to avert an economic disaster that would ripple around the world. On Tuesday morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said “no progress” had been made before today’s meeting at 3 p.m.

To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email.

On the earnings front, Home Depot shares tumbled after the nation’s largest home improvement store chain reported lower first-quarter sales and lowered its full-year guidance.

Home Depot lands in the middle of the pack when it comes to analysts the 30 Dow stocks ranked and it is likely to decline further after Tuesday. CFRA Search (opens in a new tab) Analyst Ana Garcia cut her recommendation on which stocks to hold instead of buy.

“Our long-term positive view of HD is tempered by short-term headwinds,” Garcia wrote in a note to clients. “We are cautious in betting on personal consumer spending growth in favor of home improvement retailers, with the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional segments both down year-over-year, and the DIY surpassing Pro.”

A mixed consumer spending report also served as a stumbling block for stocks on Tuesday. U.S. retail sales rose 0.4% in April, Commerce Department (opens in a new tab) said before the opening bell. While this is better than March’s revised 0.7% decline, retail sales still missed economists’ average forecast for 0.8% growth. Although consumer spending rose last month from March, retail sales have fallen in four of the past six months.

“The consumer continues to spend and absorb higher prices, although large items are weak, having been pulled forward during the pandemic,” says Louis Navellier, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Navellier & Associates (opens in a new tab). “Credit card balances are high despite record interest rates being charged, and the wealth effect of rising house prices and 401(k) results is fading.”

At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.0% to end at 33,012, while the wider S&P500 slipped 0.6% to 4,109. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound fell 0.2% to end at 12,343.

Warren Buffett sells stocks in the first quarter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact that Warren Buffett gave two more on Tuesday also didn’t help the markets. banking stocks of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio, according to regulatory filings (opens in a new tab). Berkshire, of which Buffett is chairman and chief executive, has left longstanding positions at both Bank of New York Mellon (BNY (opens in a new tab)) And American bank (USB (opens in a new tab)) during the first trimester.

Although Berkshire Hathaway has taken a stake in Capital One Financial (COF (opens in a new tab)) in the first quarter, Buffett has mostly exited bank stocks since the early days of the pandemic. AT Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting of Shareholders in early May, Buffett cited an overly complicated banking system, poor management and poor incentives for his loss of interest in the sector.

“The American public doesn’t understand their banking system — and some people in Congress don’t understand it any more than I do,” Buffett told the Berkshire faithful.

As for stocks in general, Capital One was the only name Buffett added to Berkshire Hathaway’s list of investments in the first quarter. On the sell side of the ledger, Buffett exited or reduced holdings in a total of 13 stocks in the first three months of 2023.

In total, Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of shares to the tune of $10.4 billion in the first quarter. The holding company also spent $4.4 billion to buy back its own shares.

Take a look at the Warren Buffett shares buys and sells these days. Note that Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab)), which Buffett describes as his “third business,” now represents 46% of the portfolio, up from 38.9% at the end of the fourth quarter. This is partly due to a change in the way Berkshire Hathaway reports its stock holdings. But it’s also because Apple stock generated a stunning outperformance in 2023.