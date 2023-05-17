Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 17
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 16, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. I have to get over the hump
Stocks head into Wednesday after a lackluster Tuesday. The Dow fell more than 300 points, driven in part by Home deposit, which released disappointing quarterly results that point to worrying signs for the economy. April retail sales were also weaker than economists had expected. On Wednesday, investors will take a look at the latest debt ceiling developments in the earnings report from Washington and Target (more on the two below). Follow live market updates.
2. On the brand
Shopping carts outside a Target store in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Target Corp. is expected to release earnings numbers on May 17.
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Target results were a little better than expected on Wednesday morning, even as shoppers cut spending on discretionary items and bought more essentials like groceries. “Constant inflation, lack of savings as well as general economic uncertainty are impacting their choices and they are making trade-offs,” said the company’s chief growth officer, Christina Hennington. Digital sales fell as store traffic increased slightly. CEO Brian Cornell said online deliveries tend to fall more into the discretionary category, while same-day curbside pickup orders are more geared toward daily necessities. Cornell also said the retail giant was set to lose $500 million this year from theft and overall “shrinkage” from last year.
3. “I’ll say what I want”
Elon Musk may have just made his brand new Twitter CEO’s job even harder. A few days ago, the billionaire Tesla chief hired Linda Yaccarino, who found success as NBC Universal’s advertising chief, to run the social media company and help boost its dwindling ad revenue. During his exclusive interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday night, however, Musk said he doesn’t care if his often incendiary tweets scare the business of his companies. “I’ll say whatever I want, and if that results in losing money, so be it,” he told Faber. The day before the interview, Musk tweeted attacks on liberal billionaire George Soros, who is regularly the target of anti-Semitic and right-wing slurs and conspiracy theories, saying he “hates humanity”. The Anti-Defamation League chief called Musk’s latest Soros tweets “dangerous”. Musk denied being an anti-Semite.
4. A little progress
US President Joe Biden announces he will cut short his upcoming trip to Asia and return to Washington earlier than planned, to continue talks on the US debt ceiling, during his remarks at a Jewish Heritage Month observance American at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2023.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
Every little bit counts, right? On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the big four congressional leaders as they work to avoid the first-ever default in US history. While the parties remain distant on their respective claims, they have imagined a new negotiating framework that involves direct talks between two top Biden aides and an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden on Wednesday is due to travel to Japan for the Group of Seven summit, but he will cut short his overall trip to the Asia-Pacific region as negotiations continue ahead of an early June deadline to raise the debt ceiling. “I think there was an overwhelming consensus in today’s meeting with congressional leaders that a debt default is simply not an option,” Biden said. .
5. The grain deal expires
Aerial view of a dry cargo ship carrying grain from Ukraine under the UN Black Sea Agreement.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
It is not yet known whether Russia will extend its agreement to allow agricultural exports out of Ukraine while the war continues. The pact ends Thursday. The so-called Black Sea Grain Agreement ensured the availability of grain and other crops from Ukraine, keeping food inflation under control and ensuring food security for millions of people. “When the appropriate decision is taken, we will inform you, that’s the only thing I can say so far,” Dmitry Peskov, the main Kremlin spokesman, said on Tuesday. Follow live war updates.
And one more thing…
Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 in action during the LNB Pro A Betclic Elite basketball match between Nanterre 92 and Metropolitans 92 at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez on May 09, 2023, in Nanterre near Paris, France.
Christian Liewig-Corbis | Getty Images
It’s practically scary. For the third time in franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs will have the first choice in the NBA Draft. And, just like the last two times, the team will have the chance to select a player with seemingly limitless potential. In 1987, it was David Robinson. In 1997, it was Tim Duncan. Both have won multiple titles and are ranked among the 75 greatest players in NBA history. This time it’s 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is taller than most big men at 7’3″ and plays with the grace of a guard. The NBA draft is slated for 22 June.
CNBC’s Alex Herring, Melissa Repko, Christina Wilkie, Emma Kinery and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.
|
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
