Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as debt talks continue





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is drifting higher, still stuck in the narrow range it has been in for a month and a half. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early Wednesday, on pace with a seventh straight weekly move of less than 1%. It would be its longest such streak since 2018. The Dow Jones rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq 0.4%. Markets were buoyed by hopes that the US government could avoid a first-ever default on its debt. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats and Republicans could reach an agreement by the end of the week, though the two sides remain distant. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below. Wall Street rebounded modestly on Wednesday morning with more major retailers reporting sales and profits indicating an American consumer controlling spending under the weight of ongoing inflation and anxiety over a possible recession. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.4% and the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Target stocks rebounded early after the Minneapolis-based retail giant announced another drop in quarterly earnings and issued a cautious outlook for sales and earnings. Target said it faced higher costs, including increased theft, and consumers who became more cautious about spending. Home Depot on Tuesday forecast its first decline in annual revenue since 2009, dragging broader markets into negative territory for the day. The nation’s largest home improvement retailer has cut its full-year profit and sales forecast. Walmart, another gauge of the retail sector and gauge of broader consumer health, reports results before the bell on Thursday. Although the government reported on Tuesday that retail sales rose in April after declines in the previous two months, data showed that higher prices are prompting consumers to switch to cheaper brands and reduce their prices. purchases of non-essential goods, reversing pandemic trends. Thanks in large part to a strong labor market, Americans have remained resilient in their spending, even with signs of weakness elsewhere in the economy. However, most economists expect the labor market to weaken in the second half of the year, after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve intended to stifle inflation. In midday Europe, Germany’s DAX gained 0.4%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1% and France’s CAC 40 was unchanged. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to end at 30,093.59. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,199.20 after a better-than-expected pay rise report. The wage price index increased by 3.7% over one year. But that could mean higher interest rates in the coming months, some analysts say. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,494.66. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 19,560.57, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,284.23. Encouraging GDP data from Japan released earlier in the day showed consumption rebounding after COVID-19 restrictions eased and borders opened to tourists. Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, grew at an annual rate of 1.6% in the quarter to March, according to the Cabinet Office. This is the highest GDP growth rate since April-June 2022, with growth of 1.1%. The main negative point came from the decline in exports due to sluggish global demand. Weak external demand remains a near-term concern, said Harumi Taguchi, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, adding that growth could slow. As real employee compensation has declined at a faster rate, lower purchasing power will continue to make consumers picky, she said. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 18 cents to $71.04 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, also rose 18 cents to $75.09 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 137 Japanese yen from 136.36 yen. The euro traded at $1.0826, down from $1.0868. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.6%, with more than four out of five stocks in the index closing lower. The Dow fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell. ___ Kageyama reported from Tokyo, Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

