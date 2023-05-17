Stock market today: Wall Street soars on hopes the US will avoid default

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose on Wednesday, although it remains stuck in the tight range it has been in for a month and a half.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at the start of the session, the pace of a seventh consecutive week where it evolves by less than 1%. It would be its longest such streak since 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 133 points, or 0.4%, at 33,145 as of 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

The markets have lifted their hopes a little that the US government could avoid a very first default on its debt. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday night that Democrats and Republicans could reach an agreement by the end of the week, although the two sides remain distant.

They are looking at the June 1 deadline, when the US government could default on its debt unless Congress allows it to borrow more. A default could rock the financial system as Treasuries are supposed to be the safest possible investment on Earth, and economists say it would likely cause widespread damage to the entire economy.

Shares of companies that derive much of their revenue from the federal government, and therefore could have a lot to lose if it cannot pay its bills, were a little higher. Lockheed Martin rose 1.1% and Northrop Grumman gained 1.3%.

Debt negotiations are just one of the issues hanging over Wall Street. Concerns are also high about a possible recession hit later this year due to much higher interest rates intended to tame painful inflation.

One of the main positives that has so far kept the economy from slipping into recession has been the resilience of US household spending. They continued to spend even as the manufacturing sector, the US banking system and other parts of the economy collapsed under the pressure of high rates.

Target offered potentially encouraging data on the strength of buyers when it said its earnings fell less last quarter than analysts feared. But he also said he was seeing a slowdown in sales trends earlier this year and had not raised his full-year profit forecast. Its stock rose 1.3%.

TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, rose 2.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. It also raised its full-year profit forecast, although its revenue for the latest quarter came in below Wall Street forecasts.

A day earlier, Home Depot sparked concerns when it cut its financial forecast for the year after highlighting widespread pressures across its business. Walmart is the next major retailer to report results, and its release on Thursday.

Retailers are among the latest major US companies to report earnings for the start of the year. The majority of companies in the S&P 500 posted earnings above what analysts feared. But they are still on course to end with a second consecutive quarter of falling profits from year-ago levels.

In addition to the ongoing earnings recession, pressures in the US banking sector have also raised concerns on Wall Street. Investors are looking for the next possible weak link after three high-profile failures since March.

Banks are grappling with high interest rates, which has prompted some customers to withdraw deposits in search of higher returns in money market funds and other accounts. Rising rates over the past year have also caused the value of many loans and bonds held by banks to fall.

Western Alliance Bancorp and other small and medium-sized banks have come under scrutiny, leading to wild swings in their stock prices. Western Alliance recouped some of its losses after providing an update on its filing levels through May 12, among other data. It jumped 12.5% ​​on Wednesday, although it is still down 40.3% for the year so far.

PacWest Bancorp, another closely watched bank, rose 10.1% to cut its loss for the year to 78%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.53% from 3.54% on Tuesday evening.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve action expectations, fell to 4.10% from 4.08%.

In overseas markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% after data showed the world’s third-largest economy grew at its fastest pace since April-June.

Stock indices fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and moved slightly in Europe.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.