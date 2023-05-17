Blackstone and Thomson Reuters sell shares on the London Stock Exchange for $3.4 billion (OTCMKTS: LDNXF)





A group of investors, including certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI), sold 33 million shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) at 8,050 pence per ordinary share, up from the original offer of 28.0 million. THE the shares were sold through an institutional placement and a separate retail offering at a discount of around 5% from its Tuesday closing price of 8,472 pence. The total gross proceeds from the sale were approximately $2.7 billion ($3.4 billion). The transaction follows the sale of 28 million LSEG shares, increased by 23 million shares, in March, by the group. Blackstone (BX) and Thomson Reuters (TRI) received the shares when the group sold data and analytics business Refinitiv to the London Stock Exchange Group in 2021. The remaining 5.1 million LSEG shares held indirectly by the two companies are subject to a 90-day lock-up, the bookrunners of the transaction said. In a separate statement, the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) said it acquired 48,034 of its own shares under the third tranche of its share buyback program. The weighted average price per share paid was 8,474.30 pence, it said. Earlier in May, Mala Gaonkar, founder of SurgoCap Partners, pitched the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) as a long idea at Sohn’s talk. The SA contributor calls LDNXF a solid company with great potential for the future.

