Newsroom – American Airlines and DFW Airport Sign Long-Term Use and Lease Agreement, Paving the Way for Future Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas American Airlines and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) signed a new 10-year use and lease agreement, which includes $4.8 billion in pre-approved capital investments, including the construction of Terminal F, renovation of Terminal C, construction of gate extensions at Terminals A and C, and other major modernization projects.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue gathered at DFW today for a special event to announce the use and lease agreement, marking a new era of growth and innovation for the world’s second busiest airport.

American is proud to call North Texas home, and DFW is our largest hub and a central gateway to our vast international and domestic network, said Robert Isom, CEO of Americans. American has led the growth that has propelled DFW to the second busiest airport in the world and we are excited to finalize a new lease agreement and investment plan that sets the stage for American, DFW and the Greater North Texas continue to grow for years. come. We value our long-standing relationship with DFW and are grateful to Mayor Parker, Mayor Johnson, DFW Airport Council and Sean for their continued partnership.

We are very proud that Fort Worth-based American Airlines has signed this important agreement to solidify DFW’s status as America’s primary hub and help us continue to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing in the north. of Texas, Mayor Parker said. Our region will become the third largest metropolitan area in the country within the next 10 years, and it’s no surprise that we have the second busiest airport in the world. Today’s agreement ensures that DFW Airport is ready for the future and will continue to serve as Fort Worth’s gateway to the world.

As a growing international city, Dallas is very proud of its partnerships with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and American Airlines, Mayor Johnson said. DFW Airport connects our community to the world and fuels economic growth throughout our region and state. We all agree that North Texas is the place to be. The signing of the new Use and Lease Agreement is a step in ensuring that our region remains well positioned to thrive in the future.

“The Use and Lease Agreement not only creates a predictable and fair business model for DFW Airport, it also underscores the commitment of the airport and our airline partners to providing passengers with the best travel experience. possible,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. “Our partnership with American Airlines, our largest airline, is stronger than ever. With the support of Robert Isom and the US team, we are making investments that are setting the stage for the airport of the future that prioritizes innovation, customer experience and sustainability.

The contract of use and rental

The Use and Lease Agreement is the primary governing document between the airlines and the airport and establishes the airport’s business model. The agreement outlines major capital projects over the next 10 years. The most significant projects include:

An estimated $2.72 billion for the expansion of the central terminal area, including a major reimagining of Terminal C, gate expansions extending from Terminal A and Terminal C, and significant upgrades to roads and access to the terminal.

An amount estimated at 1.63 billion dollars for the construction of a new terminal F, equipped with a hall of 15 gates.

The terminal expansions will provide an additional 24 gates to prepare American and DFW for long-term growth. Upon completion of construction, American will add new gates in the Terminal A and Terminal C piers to its operating portfolio. The projects will also allow American to expand its operations at existing terminals to maximize operational capacity and improve the connecting customer experience. The new agreement will allow American and DFW to work together on additional capital projects throughout the term of the lease.

The new Use and Lease Agreement replaces the 2010 agreement and retains many of the same commercial agreements as the previous version, which will provide cost certainty and predictability to support American and DFW’s continued growth.

US operation at DFW and investment in North Texas

About 85% of DFW’s passenger traffic is American Airlines customers, with about two-thirds of US customers connecting through DFW to access the airline’s global network. Americans’ establishment of a connection factory at its largest hub has brought significant benefits to the North Texas community, providing access to more than 240 nonstop destinations from American-operated DFW. DFW is also home to several US alliance partners, creating a seamless travel experience for connecting customers between DFW partner airlines.

The new use and lease agreement also reinforces Americans’ commitment to North Texas, home to nearly 35,000 airline team members at the airport and the Robert L. Crandall American Campus in 300 acres in Fort Worth. The campus is home to Americans headquarters and is designed to support its global operations and team members. American recently opened its 600-room Skyview 6 resort, the newest property on campus that hosts visiting team members for training.

America is not just a massive economic engine in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but in the entire state of Texas. Americans’ total economic impact on Texas is more than $42.7 billion a year, and the airline employs more than 36,000 team members statewide. Additionally, US operations in Texas contribute to a total employment impact of more than 365,000 jobs in the state.

