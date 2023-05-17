Is the stock market crash going? Three investors share their predictions

The uncertainty generated by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March and the apparent crisis in the US banking sector that is unfolding has raised fears that the country’s stock market could soon collapse.

Business magnate and investor Warren Buffett, head of his company Berkshire Hathaway, announced in early May that the company had sold $13 billion worth of US stocks in the first quarter of the year. Buffett’s famous ability to guess the state of the market earned him the nickname the Oracle of Omaha.

But will the stock market crash collapse or will it prove more resilient than expected? Newsweek asked the opinion of three investors.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on May 17, 2023 in New York City. The stock market opened slightly higher after falling more than 300 points at the close on Tuesday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images



Tom Essaye is the chairman of Sevens Report Research, a group that provides daily macro market analysis to investors. He said Newsweek that the economy is “still on solid ground”. However, there is a “substantial risk” that it will collapse in the near future.

“The stock market has become ‘stuck’ in recent weeks as investors await answers to four key questions: Will there be a recession? Will the Federal Reserve continue to raise interest rates? Will inflation come down? And will a breach of the debt ceiling occur?,” Essaye said.

“Any one of these questions is enough to determine whether the stock market can go up or down. But the fact that all four questions are unresolved and coming to a head in the coming months has left investors paralyzed. and awaiting a resolution,” he added.

For Sevens Report, the probability of an impending recession is high. “As a result, we remain cautious on the outlook for the stock market simply because recessions are historically not good for stock prices,” Essaye said. “To be optimistic here and have a positive outlook, an investor must essentially hope that there will be no recession; inflation is falling; the Federal Reserve is starting to cut rates as soon as possible; and the debt is resolved. It’s not an impossible list, but it doesn’t leave much room for disappointment.”

Essaye added that while a stock market crash is unlikely, “there remain a large number of substantial risks for investors. We continue to urge caution in the current environment as the best-case scenario bullish investors are betting on is not the most likely case.”

Tyler Richey is co-editor of The report of the seven and editor of Sevens Ratio Techniques. He said Newsweek that “from a technical perspective, price action in the stock market has been tentative in recent months, with several studies beginning to show signs of emerging weakness in the broader indexes.”

The Treasury Yield Curve [a line chart showing the yields of short-term Treasury bills compared to those of long-term Treasury notes and bonds] has been deeply reversed since last summer, Richey said. It’s “a momentum that has an almost perfect track record of predicting recessions in modern market history (especially some spreads like the 10s1), so a recession in the coming months is anything but a certainty at this point.” .

The stock market never bottomed out before a recession officially began, Richey added. “Given these two facts alone, the likelihood of the October 2022 lows continuing as the lows of this bear market is rather low, at least based on historical economic and market cycles.”

A bull market is when prices are rising or expected to rise, while a bear market is when prices are falling or expected to fall. Some say that the bear market in the United States ended as stocks began to rise in 2023. Typically, a bull market often follows.

Based on technical analysis alone, Richey said, “the chances of a new bull market being in the works with the current lows in October are rather moderate and the threat of a potentially violent episode of market volatility in the coming months is historically high.”

Jason Moser, analyst at The Motley Fool in Virginia, said Newsweek that he is a bit more optimistic than the two Sevens Report experts.

“I believe that as 2023 progresses, we’ll start to see the impacts of Fed actions play out. That could very well put the market on a better path for the second half,” Moser said.

“Assuming we see unemployment start to rise gradually and inflation continue to fall, the Fed will likely scale back its interest rate hikes. This could ultimately make investors a bit more optimistic about equities going forward. with a modest performance probably weighted towards the back half of the year.”

Moser added that there is one wild card to consider in any stock market prediction: the ongoing debt ceiling negotiation.

“While I am optimistic that the two parties will reach an agreement, an event of default would likely throw markets into near-term chaos and this downside risk should be recognized,” Moser said.