UM to lead precision forestry and rangeland innovation engine





MISSOULA – The University of Montana was recently selected to lead one of the National Science Foundation’s first-ever Regional Innovation Engine Awards. UM’s project is designed to advance precision and range forestry technologies. As with the other 43 winners selected across the country, UM will receive an initial $1 million over two years. This will support and develop a team that will create a settlement proposal, which could result in up to $160 million in additional regional economic investments over 10 years. UM has 18 partners on the project, all working in forest and rangeland management. They include regional research universities and tribal colleges, national nonprofit organizations, federal and state agencies, industry associations, and venture capital firms. “This innovation engine is designed to create a new economic engine for rural states in the upper Missouri basin,” said Scott Whittenburg, UM’s vice president for research and creative scholarship, who is the principal investigator. of the project. “The expertise developed by our team will bring ecological and economic solutions to other regions of the country and the world, where the management of forests and rangelands – as well as fires, droughts and floods – are regional problems of great consequence.” He said the regional project is intended to become a national model for the use of precision forestry and range management. The timber industry is an important partner in the management of these lands. Julia Altemus, director of the Montana Wood Products Association, said a plan developed by the Montana Forest Action Advisory Council identified 3.4 million acres in the urban wilderness interface as high priority acres in need of restoration. “Therefore, we are at a critical time for forest health,” Altemus said. This project will develop a national model for using precision forestry and range management to maximize the economic benefits of federal, tribal, and private forests and ranges, while minimizing ecological impacts such as fire and flooding. We look forward to working with the University of Montana and its partners on this important project. Each regional innovation engine had to define a service region. The area of ​​the UM-led project is the Northern Region of the US Forest Service, which manages 25 million acres of public lands in five states. The region’s 12 national forests are spread across northern Idaho, Montana, and part of northeastern Washington. The four national grasslands are in North Dakota and South Dakota. Whittenburg said the region’s economy depends in part on natural resources. The forestry and range sectors are important economic drivers for these states. Another important project partner is The Nature Conservancy, which works in partnership with communities restore and improve working land management And supports the leadership of indigenous peoples. Tourism is also an important economic driver for this region, and the devastation caused by wildfires and floods can have a major negative impact on this industry. Whittenburg said ensuring the economic importance of these industries requires better monitoring and forecasting, and solutions that integrate this data into decision making that supports social and ecological systems. Partners in the Innovation Engine Project are UM, American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Cobell Institute of Land and Culture, Aaniiih College Nic?-Mni Center, Rocky Mountain Research Station, US Forest Service Northern Region , Montana/ Dakotas Bureau of Land Management, the Montana Innovation Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, South Dakota State University, the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the University of Wyoming, North Dakota State University , the NRNP Mesonet /State Climate Offices, the UM FireCenter, the Montana Wood Products Association and Next Frontier Capital. ### Contact: Scott Whittenburg, UM Vice President for Research and Creative Fellowships, 406-243-6670, [email protected]

