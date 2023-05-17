Business
Audacy Pulled From NYSE After Stock Drops Below Threshold
Broadcaster Audacy was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after its valuation continued to trade well below the NYSE listing threshold.
The NYSE withdrawal was confirmed in a company-wide memo sent Tuesday by Audacy CEO David Field, who said Audacy would appeal the NYSE’s decision to withdraw its shares from stock market trading.
Field said Audacy will remain listed on the NYSE while the appeal is pending, but the shares will not trade on the exchange. Instead, investors will be able to acquire Audacy shares over-the-counter. Field said the appeal could be heard as early as this summer.
We hope to find our way back to the exchange later this year as we execute our action plans which include the reverse stock split, continuing to execute our liability management plans and working with our financial advisers to refinance our debt,” Field wrote in the memo. If the call is ultimately unsuccessful, we can move our shares to another exchange or trading platform.
The NYSE generally requires a company to have a stock valuation of at least $1 per share in order to trade on the stock exchange. Companies that fall below this threshold can be taken off the exchange, but the process is not automatic.
In the Audacys case, the company’s stock has been trading below the $1 price level since last July, according to a review of financial data byOffice. As of Tuesday, the broadcasters’ common stock was trading around 9 cents per share, making it one of the lowest-valued media companies in the public market.
While this news is disappointing, it has no impact on Audacy’s ability to serve listeners and customers or to effectively manage our operations, Field said. To be clear, we are operating as usual.
Audacy was formed by the combination of Entercom and CBS Radio in 2017. Over the past few years, Audacy has struggled with its broadcast peers to cope with a consumer shift from traditional AM and FM radio to options more ubiquitous streaming audio like Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.
Like some of its competitors, Audacy has pushed further into on-demand audio streaming with the launch of podcasts and similar products. But digital products haven’t generated enough revenue to cover losses from its broadcast properties: Earlier this month, Audacy allocated just $56.9 million of its net revenue to digital over the past few months. first three months of the year, while recording an 8.9% drop in local traffic. and national advertising revenue over the same period. Overall, Audacy reported a net loss of $35.9 million, an increase of 226% from the first quarter of last year.
On a conference call with investors last week, Field said Audacy had the misfortune of launching digital products around the time the global health pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus began three years ago. While other companies have rebounded from the effects of the pandemic, Audacy is still feeling the pain, Field said, exacerbated in part by other macroeconomic effects like fears of a looming national recession.
It’s unfortunate, but of course, the unforeseen reality that we’ve continued our work of transformation amid a global pandemic, sustained supply chain disruption, and a prolonged ad slump, Field said. . This obviously put a strain on the company’s finances, exacerbated by the company’s high degree of operating leverage.
Audacy took several reactionary steps to limit its potential loss: In March, the company reached an agreement to sell six of its broadcast transmission towers and their associated properties to a tower management company for $17 million. Later that month, Audacy extended an online auction for its Radio.com which launched late last year; Audacy hopes to secure at least $2.5 million for the lucrative domain, which was acquired as part of its purchase of CBS Radio. The auction is expected to end in June.
