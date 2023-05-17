Wall Street rises on hopes the US could avoid default





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rallied on Wednesday in hopes that the U.S. government could avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, with much of the gain coming after Chairman Joe Biden said he was confident America would not default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%.

Bidens’ comments came after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday night that Democrats and Republicans could reach an agreement by the end of the week, though the two sides remain distant. They are looking at the June 1 deadline, by which time the US government could run out of cash unless Congress allows it to borrow more. A default could rock the financial system as Treasuries are supposed to be the safest possible investment on Earth, and economists say it would likely cause widespread damage to the entire economy. Wednesday’s surge came after a long sluggish period where the S&P 500 did not move 1% on a week, up or down, for six straight weeks. It is his longest stretch since 2019. Congress has raised nations’ debt ceilings several times in the past, and most have happened with little impact on the stock market, according to Chun Wang, senior research analyst at Leuthold. Fear is something similar to 2011 happening. It was then that Standard & Poors cut its credit rating for the US government as it balked at raising the debt ceiling. The downgrade coincided with a debt crisis erupting in Europe, and together they sent Wall Street on a jaw-dropping roller coaster for a week. Shares of companies that derive much of their revenue from the federal government, and therefore could have a lot to lose if it cannot pay its bills, rose on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin climbed 2.1% and Northrop Grumman 2.7%. Debt negotiations are just one of the issues hanging over Wall Street. Concerns are also high about a possible recession later this year due to much higher interest rates intended to tame painful inflation. One of the main positives that has so far kept the economy from slipping into recession has been the resilience of US household spending. They continued to spend even as the manufacturing sector, the US banking system and other parts of the economy collapsed under the pressure of high rates. Target presented potentially encouraging data on buyer strength when it said earnings fell less last quarter than analysts feared. But he also said he was seeing a slowdown in sales trends earlier this year and had not raised his full-year profit forecast. Its stock rebounded 2.6%. A day earlier, Home Depot raised concerns as it cut its financial forecast for the year after describing pressures on its business. Walmart is the next major retailer to report results, and its release on Thursday. Retailers are among the latest major US companies to report earnings for the start of the year. Most companies in the S&P 500 posted earnings above what analysts feared. But they are still on course to end with a second consecutive quarter of falling profits from year-ago levels. In addition to the ongoing earnings recession, pressure on the US banking sector has also raised concerns on Wall Street. Investors are looking for the next possible weak link after three high-profile failures since March. Banks are grappling with high interest rates, which has prompted some customers to withdraw deposits in search of higher returns in money market funds and other accounts. The jump in interest rates over the past year has also caused the value of many of the investments held by banks to fall. Western Alliance Bancorp and other small and medium-sized banks have come under scrutiny, leading to wild swings in their stock prices. Western Alliance recouped some of its losses after providing an update on its filing levels through May 12, among other data. It jumped 10.2% on Wednesday, although it is still down 41.6% for the year so far. PacWest Bancorp, another closely watched bank, rose 21.7% to reduce its loss for the year to around 75.8%. In total, the S&P 500 rose 48.87 points to 4,158.77. The Dow gained 408.63 to 33,420.77 and the Nasdaq added 157.51 to 12,500.57. In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.57% from 3.54% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve action expectations, fell to 4.16% from 4.08%. In overseas markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% after data showed the world’s third-largest economy grew at its strongest pace since April-June 2022. Shares fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and were mixed amid modest moves in Europe. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

