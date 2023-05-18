USPTO Proposes to Create a Separate Design Patent Bar





The US Patent and Trademark Office announced a notice of proposed rulemaking on May 16 that would create a separate bar for design patents. The proposed amendments would effectively broaden the eligibility criteria for those who practice design patent cases before the USPTO. To practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as a patent attorney or patent agent, one must register and pass the Patent Examination, also known as the Patent Bar. Currently, applicants must have a scientific or technical degree to qualify, such as biology, engineering, computer science, chemistry, or physics. On October 18, 2022, the USPTO released a request for comments in which he requested comments on the potential creation of a separate design patent bar to enable those without a scientific or technical degree to practice in design patent cases before the USPTO. Based on the comments, the USPTO issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on May 16, 2023, creating a separate patent bar that effectively expands the admission criteria for those who practice design patent cases before the USPTO. The proposed design patent bar rules would allow the applicant to have a degree in industrial design, product design, architecture, applied arts, graphic design, fine/studio arts, teacher training of art or an equivalent degree related to design. [1] The degree requirements align with current USPTO hiring practices for design patent examiners. The evaluation of design patent bar applicants would otherwise be the same: applicants would be required to take and pass the same registration examination as general applicants and undergo and pass a character assessment. However, admitted design patent practitioners may practice before the USPTO only in design patents and would be required to note “design” with their signature. Patent practitioners already admitted and those applying in the future who have met the scientific and technical requirements of the General Patent Bar will continue to be licensed to practice in all patent matters, including utility patents , plant and design. The USPTO will accept comments on proposed regulations through its Online Rulemaking Portal until August 14, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/05/uspto-proposes-creating-a-separate-design-patent-bar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos