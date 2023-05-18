Wall Street rises on hopes the US could avoid default





NEW YORK Wall Street rallied on Wednesday in hopes that the US government could avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, with much of the gain coming after Chairman Joe Biden said he was confident “America won’t default.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%. Biden’s comments came after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday night that Democrats and Republicans could reach an agreement by the end of the week. They set the June 1 deadline, by which time the US government could run out of cash unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Wednesday’s surge came after a long sluggish period where the S&P 500 hasn’t moved 1% on a week, up or down, for six straight weeks. It’s his longest streak since 2019. People also read… Hometown Stories – Farm Dream Come True

BLEVIN | The carpenter bees are back

Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ cast member who played nurse Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70

Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in North Carolina after being recognized in Netflix series

PREP ROUNDUP: Tied four-way for second place in Mountain 7 District softball; Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Shawn Phillips (Wise Central), Eden Muncy and Kenzie Hood (Rye Cove) throw no-knocks; Seven RBIs for Rural Retreat’s Bandrimer

Florida Man Living Underwater Doesn’t Resurface Even After Breaking Record

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Zoe Arrington, Tennessee High

Pat Sajak’s daughter to replace Vanna White in ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ballad unveils trauma care network

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Dylan Brown, Richlands

PREP BASEBALL: Tennessee High Vikings win, Sullivan East Patriots fall to 1-AAA Region openers

McDonald’s found responsible for Hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Zane Johnson, Honaker

PREPARATION SUMMARY: Arin Rife (Richlands), Jack Pugh (Marion), Bryce Moritz (Lee High), Ashton Bolling (Wise Central), star of Tandom Smith (George Wythe); Virginia High wins SWD baseball regular season title; TSSAA District 1-AAA softball tournament suspended

PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon Falcons clinch Mountain 7 District baseball title again; Cumberland, BDD, Hogo Crown District Athletics Champions; Trevor Lester (Honaker) and Nick Golden (Pulaski County) lead teams to wins Shares of companies that derive much of their revenue from the federal government, and therefore could have a lot to lose if they cannot pay their bills, rose on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin climbed 2.1% and Northrop Grumman 2.7%. Concerns are also high about a possible recession later this year due to much higher interest rates intended to tame painful inflation. One of the biggest bright spots for the economy so far has been the United States. resilient household spending.











Target presented potentially encouraging data on buyer strength when it said earnings fell less last quarter than analysts feared. However, it said it was seeing slowing sales trends early this year and did not raise its full-year profit forecast. Its stock rebounded 2.6%. Western Alliance Bancorp and other small and medium banks have come under intense scrutiny after three high-profile bank failures since March. Western Alliance recouped some losses after providing an update on its deposit levels through May 12, among other data. It jumped 10.2% on Wednesday, although it is still down 41.6% for the year so far. PacWest Bancorp, another closely watched bank, rose 21.7% to reduce its loss for the year to around 75.8%. In total, the S&P 500 rose 48.87 points to 4,158.77. The Dow gained 408.63 to 33,420.77 and the Nasdaq added 157.51 to 12,500.57. In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, rose from 3.54% to 3.57% on Tuesday evening. The two-year yield fell from 4.08% to 4.16%. Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% after data showed the world’s third-largest economy grew at its fastest pace since April-June 2022. Shares fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and were mixed amid modest moves in Europe. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio







2. Monitor Key Market Trends







5. Track the relative strength of a stock







The business news you need Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heraldcourier.com/business/markets-and-stocks/stock-market-today-wall-street-rises-with-hopes-us-may-avoid-default/article_7a855e16-e891-5d07-83c0-51c00b67a82a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos