CMC data shows women lead men in successful stock trades

New data from a leading trading platform has revealed that women made a significantly higher percentage of successful stock trades compared to men in the first quarter of 2023.

CMC Markets’ quarterly data report revealed fascinating insights into its users’ trading activities, including trading success based on gender and location, and the most popular stocks among the public.

The figures reveal that between January 1 and March 31, 2023, of all users who ended up making a profit during the quarter, 70% of trades made by women were successful, compared to 62% of trades made by men. men.

The data also reveals some interesting regional differences, with merchants in Wales recording the highest percentage of successful transactions during the quarter. In total, people in Wales were 69% successful in trades, compared to 67% for people in England, 66% for people in Northern Ireland and 62% for people in Scotland.

The study also reveals the most popular stocks on the CMC platform, with Tesla Inc topping the overall list, and for male and female traders. Apple Inc was the second most popular stock overall and for men, while the second most popular stock for women was Alibaba. In third place overall and for men is Amazon.com Inc, while for women, Apple Inc.

Overall, the ten most popular stocks are broadly similar in each category, with the only differences in male and female stock preferences being their ninth and tenth most popular stocks. Men were more interested in Coinbase Global Inc and Credit Suisse, while women showed a preference for semiconductor company AMD and electric car maker NIO Inc.

Commenting on the figures, Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said:

What’s interesting here is that there wasn’t much variation between demographic groups. It’s mostly the same ten companies in a slightly different order with Tesla number one everywhere. It has always been so, human beings are herd-like creatures.

The top ten is completely dominated by technology companies. Everyone thinks the problems humans face will be solved by technology, and they want some of it.

Over the past 15 years, we’ve seen these tech stocks rise steadily, but in the past year, many big tech companies have fallen in value. I think it was a late correction. A problem with the herd mentality can be the creation of bubbles.

So many people can cram into the same stock that it becomes overvalued, and if everyone goes out at the same time, it can cause problems. It’s like being on a small boat. If everyone moves to one side at a time, it will capsize.

The data also revealed the day of the quarter when most daily transactions were made, with March 13 topping the list. The UK arm of Silicon Valley Banks (SVB) was sold to HSBC for $1 that day as around 260,000 transactions were made twice the daily average on the platform.

The second biggest day for daily trading occurred a few days before, on March 10, when US regulators took over SVB and shut it down. The third most important day also came in the same month, when on March 15, fears of a bank run spread and Credit Suisse announced it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the National Bank. Swiss.

Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets, commented: At the end of each quarter there is a small rebalancing. People are watching how their portfolios have been doing, and this quarter also marks the end of the tax year, which also increases end-of-quarter flows. But even so, this March has been a particularly busy month.

When things like that happen, people start thinking about 2008, and nobody wants to be caught like that again. For many people, 15 years ago still seems fairly recent. But one of the characteristics of the last 15 years is that the markets have generally tended to go up. So there is also a whole new generation of traders who have never seen a bear market. And they were conditioned to buy the dip because the central banks have always been there, there have been low rates, lots of liquidity. Inflation has been very benign for a long time.

Now we have an inflation problem and the central banks want to deal with it. At the end of March they raised rates again and they will continue to do so until something else breaks. When you have been conditioned to low interest rates, it is very difficult to get rid of this mindset. But as we go through the rest of this decade, we will find that there will be a slow adjustment to this new reality.