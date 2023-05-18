Business
Stock market today: live updates
U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday morning as Wall Street hoped the debt ceiling crisis would soon see a resolution.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures slipped 49 points, or 0.15%. Futures contracts linked to the S&P500 And Nasdaq100 futures fell 0.07% and 0.01%, respectively.
The major averages all ended Wednesday’s regular session higher. The Dow gained over 400 points. THE S&P500 increased by 1.19%, and the Nasdaq Compound advanced by 1.28%. A rebound in regional bank stocks also helped Wednesday’s rally. The SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) jumped more than 7%, while shares of Western Alliance jumped more than 10%.
Investor sentiment appeared to improve after Washington leaders indicated they were making progress on the debt ceiling talks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the United States won’t repay its debt. Chairman Joe Biden also said in later remarks that he was confident lawmakers would come together to reach a deal and avoid a default.
Meanwhile, Wells Fargo head of equity strategy Chris Harvey was skeptical of progress in Washington on debt ceiling talks.
“We still think the macro is going to start weighing things down. We think people are getting too excited about the short-term debt ceiling. And we think there are probably other downsides as we go. let’s move forward in time,” Harvey said. Wednesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.”
“We think it’s going to get a little more tenuous as we go through time,” he continued. “We believe that an agreement [will] do, but we think that’s too optimistic at this point.”
Investors will turn to retail giant Walmart’s earnings report Thursday morning for consumer health insights. Chinese tech giant Alibaba is also expected to report results before the bell.
Wall Street will also monitor weekly jobless claims numbers to gauge the strength of the labor market. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey numbers for May, as well as existing home sales data for April, are also expected to be released Thursday morning.
