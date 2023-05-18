Accelerating the Value of Healthcare

Reprinted with permission from Geisinger Health. This piece originally aired in Beckers Hospital Review May 16, 2023.

Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger recently announced that they are coming together (pending regulatory review) with a shared mission to increase the value of healthcare across the country. We, the three authors of this article, have throughout our careers in health policy worked to improve access and affordability of care, and we all sit on the board of directors of Geisingers. We served on the board because we believe that Geisinger has been and will continue to be one of the organizations moving healthcare forward in the right direction. We are writing now to share why we believe this new combination is an important step towards that goal.

For decades, the American healthcare system has been challenged by unsustainable costs and less than stellar clinical outcomes. It doesn’t work well for patients, for providers, or for purchasers of care. One of the underlying issues is a delivery and payment model that can misalign incentives to focus on episodic services and downstream activity rather than full upstream costs, care coordination and prevention. . Health policy analysts have long preferred value-based models of care where payment is based on the value or quality of services and outcomes provided and the emphasis is on health promotion, access and affordability.

Adopting this value-based approach across the county has been challenging because it requires an overhaul of the payment model and the conventional care model. Although there has been progress, there is still a long way to go. Now, as news stories re-document the health care affordability crisis that is testing employers, consumers and governments, now is the time to accelerate these efforts. The COVID pandemic and its aftermath have also demonstrated the fragility of the legacy healthcare model and its sustainability and effectiveness in improving the health of populations and communities.

Despite these and other challenges, we see plenty of reason for optimism. Capabilities in clinical practice, technology, data/analytics, consumer insights and provider enablement have evolved and continue to mature rapidly. Propelling investment in and leveraging these next-generation capabilities can catalyze exactly the kind of transformation needed to enable this model of tomorrow’s healthcare. They can help us move towards a system of care that produces better outcomes, increases affordability and dramatically improves the patient and member experience.

Enter this transaction. This is not your typical health system combination. The logic is based on the shared vision of these two organizations to improve and further develop the capacities that can advance health within a community. Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger bring complementary capabilities and a similar approach to care that can be more broadly applicable across the healthcare industry. Kaiser Permanente is the gold standard in what has become known as population health within an integrated delivery and funding model driven by innovation and data. Geisinger is a nationally recognized organization that has innovated in a multi-payer, multi-provider framework to improve the health of its populations, including some of the most vulnerable such as Medicare, Medicaid and rural segments. Both organizations share goals and operating philosophies focused on improving health and well-being rather than treating people primarily when they are ill and in need of hospital care. They also share a commitment to education and research, perhaps best embodied by their respective medical schools and training programs.

If this combination is approved, Geisinger will become the inaugural member of Risant Health, Kaiser’s new health systems division, which is designed to bring the best in people’s health to various markets across the country. The new division will leverage Kaiser’s expertise in integrated, value-based care and coverage and Geisinger’s experience in promoting value-based care in a pluralistic provider and payer model .

Participating community health systems, wherever they are and whatever populations they serve, will be supported by world-class expertise on a scale that would otherwise not be possible. The transformation will be enabled by investments in innovative models of care, next-generation technologies, facilities and capabilities such as digital tools that will provide an enhanced experience for patients, members and providers.

Geisinger was founded in 1915 by Abigail Geisinger who opened a hospital to serve a small rural community in Danville, Pennsylvania. His motto was to make the best of it. As board members, we have always taken Abigail’s wise and timeless words to heart. We wholeheartedly believe that this partnership will indeed be in the hands of Abigails, continuing to bring the best in health not only to the communities we serve, but also to communities large and small, across the country.

Drs. Wilensky, Glied and Lee all serve on the board of Geisinger Health.