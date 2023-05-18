Stock Market Today: Global Stocks and Wall Street Futures Rise Ahead of US Debt Deal | Local News





Wall Street rose slightly ahead of the opening bell on Thursday on hopes that U.S. political leaders would reach an agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt. Futures on the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%. Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after President Joe Biden expressed his confidence America will not default despite failing to agree on Republican demands to cut aid to poor families in return for increasing the amount the government can borrow. Markets are now fully pricing in a timely resolution to the crisis, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a report. Nobody wants to sell before an announcement is made about a pending deal.” House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday the two sides were distant but could reach an agreement by the end of the week. The US government will run out of cash if it does not agree by June 1 to increase its borrowing limit. Any disruption in US government borrowing and debt repayments could send shock waves through the global financial system. Treasury debt is considered the safest asset in the world and influences the price of private sector borrowing. In Washington, lawmakers and the White House are sparring over Republican demands for cuts, spending growth restraints or work requirements for programs that help poor families pay for food, rent and medical care. The Republican plan would also block Biden’s proposal to forgive some student debt and repeal tax credits to promote clean energy use and fight climate change. A recession, at least a brief slowdown, was widely expected this year following interest rate hikes aimed at containing stubbornly high inflation by slowing business activity. However, large US corporations far exceeded most financial performance expectations, albeit modestly in an environment of higher rates and a slowing economy. walmart rose about 1.5% before the bell after the nation’s largest retailer beat Wall Street sales and profit forecasts. Arkansas-based Walmart also raised its full-year outlook, a notable sign of optimism at a time of heightened anxiety for consumers and investors. Video game maker TakeTwo Interactive jumped 13% to around $141 per share in after-hours trading after forecasting a huge surge in revenue for fiscal 2025, fueling speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works. road. Investors are also worried about the health of global banks after three high-profile bankruptcies in the United States and one in Switzerland. Banks have been squeezed by the surprisingly rapid rise in interest rates, which has driven down the market prices of the bonds on their books. In Europe at midday, the FTSE in London rose 0.7%, the DAX in Frankfurt gained 1.5% and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.9%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,297.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.6% to 30,573.93. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.9% to 19,727.25. The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.8% at 2,515.40 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5% at 7,236.80. Indias Sensex rose less than 0.1% to 61 57.39. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also grew. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $72.69 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.97 on Wednesday to $72.83. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 13 cents to $76.83 a barrel in London. It gained $2.05 the previous session at $76.96. The dollar rose to 137.80 yen from 137.61 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0818 from $1.0838. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow both rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%. McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleburnetimesreview.com/news/stock-market-today-asian-stocks-follow-wall-st-higher-on-hopes-for-us-debt-deal/article_378be397-5268-5d29-8644-5aeb49048be2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos