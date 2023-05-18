Stock Market Today: Global Stocks and Wall Street Futures Rise Ahead of US Debt Deal | Local News

Wall Street rose slightly ahead of the opening bell on Thursday on hopes that U.S. political leaders would reach an agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt.
Futures on the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%.
Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after President Joe Biden expressed his confidence America will not default despite failing to agree on Republican demands to cut aid to poor families in return for increasing the amount the government can borrow.
Markets are now fully pricing in a timely resolution to the crisis, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a report. Nobody wants to sell before an announcement is made about a pending deal.”
House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday the two sides were distant but could reach an agreement by the end of the week. The US government will run out of cash if it does not agree by June 1 to increase its borrowing limit.
Any disruption in US government borrowing and debt repayments could send shock waves through the global financial system. Treasury debt is considered the safest asset in the world and influences the price of private sector borrowing.
In Washington, lawmakers and the White House are sparring over Republican demands for cuts, spending growth restraints or work requirements for programs that help poor families pay for food, rent and medical care. The Republican plan would also block Biden’s proposal to forgive some student debt and repeal tax credits to promote clean energy use and fight climate change.
A recession, at least a brief slowdown, was widely expected this year following interest rate hikes aimed at containing stubbornly high inflation by slowing business activity.
However, large US corporations far exceeded most financial performance expectations, albeit modestly in an environment of higher rates and a slowing economy.
walmart rose about 1.5% before the bell after the nation’s largest retailer beat Wall Street sales and profit forecasts. Arkansas-based Walmart also raised its full-year outlook, a notable sign of optimism at a time of heightened anxiety for consumers and investors.
Video game maker TakeTwo Interactive jumped 13% to around $141 per share in after-hours trading after forecasting a huge surge in revenue for fiscal 2025, fueling speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works. road.
Investors are also worried about the health of global banks after three high-profile bankruptcies in the United States and one in Switzerland. Banks have been squeezed by the surprisingly rapid rise in interest rates, which has driven down the market prices of the bonds on their books.
In Europe at midday, the FTSE in London rose 0.7%, the DAX in Frankfurt gained 1.5% and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.9%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,297.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.6% to 30,573.93. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.9% to 19,727.25.
The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.8% at 2,515.40 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5% at 7,236.80.
Indias Sensex rose less than 0.1% to 61 57.39. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also grew.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $72.69 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.97 on Wednesday to $72.83. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 13 cents to $76.83 a barrel in London. It gained $2.05 the previous session at $76.96.
The dollar rose to 137.80 yen from 137.61 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0818 from $1.0838.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow both rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%.
McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.