Test messages for power saving events





Non-financial motivators could increase attendance at National Grids Demand Flexibility Service events or reduce electricity consumption. We’ll explore whether they increase engagement and provide evidence on how best to motivate people to reduce their energy use.

Although renewable electricity generation can provide low-carbon electricity, it depends on the wind blowing or the sun shining. When the demand for electricity is high, other sources must be used, such as fossil fuels. This intermittency translates into carbon-intensive electricity at times when demand is high, such as in the evening when people are at home using lots of appliances. One approach to reducing the need for carbon-intensive electricity generation is to reduce demand for electricity during peak hours. This can be putting dishwashers on at a different time of day or charging electric vehicles overnight. National Grid ESO presented the DFS Schema to explore how electricity consumption could be reduced during peak hours. The program offers customers who attend low-key events a reward for reducing their electricity consumption. Through this program, National Grid ESO aimed to determine to what extent consumption could be reduced by modifying its behavior. If proven effective, it could be implemented as one of many long-term solutions to reduce carbon emissions during peak consumption periods.

We wanted to explore if we could use behavioral insights to increase engagement with DFS events. Specifically, the DFS program provides a financial incentive for participation, which is the main motivation for people to participate. Financial incentives can be effective for some people, but money motivates some people more than others. For example, people who don’t use a lot of electricity would generally be paid less than those who use a lot of electricity, because their reduction in kWh would be less than those with higher typical energy consumption. This means that using financial incentives alone may not be an effective motivation for everyone. We know from behavioral science that financial incentives (classified as extrinsic motivations) are only one type of motivation. The other main type of motivation are intrinsic motivations, which are internal reasons for acting. Examples include pro-social motivations (like helping others) or moral (wanting to do the right thing). Intrinsic motivators can be very powerful and can motivate us to do things even when we don’t benefit from them financially. Intrinsic motivators could be used in the DFS program to increase engagement – ​​especially for those who are not financially motivated. For example, emphasizing the importance of reducing electricity consumption to reduce carbon emissions may appeal to people who care about the environment. These additions may have virtually no cost, which could increase electricity reductions without increasing the overall cost of the program.

To determine whether non-financial motivations could increase engagement with DFS events, we partnered with an energy consulting firm. The company participated in the implementation of the DFS program with its customers. For each event, attendees received an email asking if they would like to participate. If they agreed to participate, customers also received reminder emails before the event (see image below).

We used behavioral insights to design two new messages, as shown below: Environmental framework. Current emails focus only on financial incentives. We believe that using environmental framing can help increase motivations to register and attend events, in conjunction with the financial incentive

Sanitary supervision. Recent evidence suggests that using a health frame can improve household energy savings. These interventions highlight the detrimental impact of mainly anthropogenic air pollution on a range of health problems, such as asthma and heart disease. The two frameworks above introduce intrinsic motivations for engaging in the program. We also thought that remembering the date of an event could be a hindrance, so we also decided to test whether sending text message reminders to customers could increase electricity discounts. We conducted a randomized controlled field trial with 15,000 clients for the last three DFS events in March 2023. There were four arms: control group, which received the normal emails; environmental framework group; health support group; And environmental framing + SMS reminder group. We will compare the proportion of each group that registers for each of the three events, and the electricity consumption during the events. You can read more about our trial on the Open scientific framework.

