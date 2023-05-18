Business
New chairs announced for Natural England committees
Natural England has appointed new chairs for two of its committees: the National Nature Reserves (NNR) Steering Group; and the Natural England Scientific Advisory Committee (NESAC).
It follows the departure of Andy Clements, a longtime board member whose term ended last month and who chaired both committees.
The NNR Steering Group will be co-chaired by Natural England Board Member Kim Shillinglaw and Jake Fiennes, director of Holkham NNR in Norfolk. NESAC will be co-chaired by Clare Fitzsimmons and Lynn Dicks, both members of the Natural England board.
The NNRs are the most important places for nature, including some of the best examples of wildlife and geology. Over the past 70 years, 221 have been declared by Natural England and its forerunners, with three primary conservation goals of nature, science and people. Natural England recently committed to declaring 25 new or significantly expanded NNRs over the next five years, which will be known as The Kings Series.
NNRs are owned and/or managed by Natural England or by accredited bodies such as environmental organizations and private companies.
The NNR Steering Group comprises 12 members, representing the range of NNR accredited bodies. Over the past year, the Steering Group has produced an NNR Strategy, setting out our common vision and strategic priorities for England’s NNRs.
The aim of the NNR Steering Group for the next three years will be to implement the NNR strategy, working together to foster large-scale nature recovery.
Kim Shillinglaw said:
Now is the time for all organizations committed to nature conservation and restoration to step up their collaboration, because nature needs scale if we are to stem biodiversity loss and climate change and deliver more to people.
I am therefore delighted to join Jake in chairing the National Nature Reserves Steering Group, with its ambitions to significantly increase the number of RNNs and to build ever deeper and wider partnerships between our leading nature organisations, large and small.
Jake Fiennes said:
The NNRs are amazing places. They are where nature, people and science come together and they are at the heart of the new approach to reviving our impoverished natural world.
Holkham Estate is the largest private NNR and an approved body; as Director, I am extremely proud of what we are doing for nature restoration, not only here, but in all RNNs.
NESAC provides independent advice, challenges and reviews to Natural Englands Science and Evidence functions and works to strengthen its relationship with the wider scientific community. Members of the committee include members of the Natural England Board, the Chief Scientist, independent experts and specialists who are co-opted or invited to contribute their expertise on a specific topic.
Clare Fitzsimmons said:
NESAC plays a vital role in supporting nature’s recovery by reviewing the integrity and rigor of our science and evidence.
I am delighted to work with Lynn and support this committee, where we are privileged to integrate a diversity of experiences from internationally renowned scientists from a wide range of disciplines. Their strategic external perspectives ensure that Natural England provides the best scientific advice available to support decision-making for nature restoration.
Lynn Dicks said:
There is a real momentum around nature recovery in the UK. As we work together to change landscapes and seascapes, it is more important than ever that actions taken are informed by the best available scientific knowledge.
NESAC links Natural England directly to the academic research community, to provide independent external insight into the cutting edge of conservation science.
I am delighted to join NESAC as Co-Chair. I will use my experience in evidence-based curation and interdisciplinary research to help keep its operations efficient, effective, inclusive and transparent.
Tony Juniper, Chairman of Natural England, said:
I am very pleased that we were able to appoint people with such a range of talents and experiences to chair two very important committees. Natural England and our partners have a lot of work to do to ensure nature recovers and achieves the government’s ambitious environmental targets by the end of this decade.
The NNR Steering Group will help strengthen the partnerships that can do much for nature restoration, and NESAC will help ensure that the science and evidence that underpins nature restoration is as strong and reliable as possible.
