USPTO moves forward with drafting rules to create Bar of Design Patent Practitioners On October 18, 2022, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Federal Register Notice solicit public input on the possible creation and implementation of a Design Patent Practitioner Bar. Based on the comments and support received, the USPTO will issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) May 16, 2023. The USPTO proposes that the bar admission requirements for design patent practitioners require an applicant to have a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree. degree in one of the fields considered by the USPTO when hiring design patent examiners (or equivalent): industrial design, product design, architecture, applied arts, graphic design, fine arts/ studio arts or art teacher training. In addition to the degree requirements, candidates would need to meet other requirements to be called to the bar, including taking and passing the current registration exam and passing a character assessment. “By creating a separate design patent bar that better aligns with the backgrounds of those practicing in the design space, we will broaden participation before the USPTO while further ensuring the robustness and reliability of intellectual property. that we grant,” remarked Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. “This is part of our broader effort to open the doors of the innovation ecosystem more widely while ensuring that our policies and procedures align with the USPTO’s mission.” The creation of a Design Patent Practitioners Bar would not affect the ability of those already registered to practice patent cases, including design patent cases, before the USPTO. Further, it would not impact the ability of applicants who meet the current criteria, including qualification and passing the current registration examination, to practice in all patent matters before the USPTO. . The USPTO will accept comments on the proposed rule until August 14, 2023. Please submit your comments via the Federal Electronic Rulemaking Portal.