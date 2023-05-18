



















Data breach investigation by Capita – Derby City Council







Posted: May 18, 2023 Derby City Council has been made aware of a data processing incident linked to financial services software provider, Capita. Capita provides the Council with a system that supports the Council’s tax and benefit service. The incident, which also affected several local authorities across the country, concerns data collected in early 2021. Alison Parkin, director of financial services at Derby City Council, said: “We are very disappointed to learn of the incident involving one of our suppliers, Capita. We take information security issues very seriously and have voluntarily reported this incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO); independent UK body set up to defend information rights. As a Council, our priority is to protect the privacy rights of individuals and to ensure that personal data is protected. We received confirmation from Capita that the affected records were secured as soon as they became aware of the incident. We know this incident will cause concern and we apologize to our customers. We will contact affected customers individually, you do not need to contact us. We will continue to work with Capita and the ICO to understand the cause of the data breach and how to prevent it from happening again in the future. As part of our investigation, we will also take the opportunity to review the arrangements with Capita. We appreciate your patience while we thoroughly investigate the matter. Share this article… Facebook LI TW Washington EM Print this page



