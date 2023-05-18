Most of Wall Street rises, adding to winning week 102.3 KRMG

NEW YORK – (AP) Stocks drift higher on Thursday after more companies reported better-than-expected earnings, while yields climbed after a Federal Reserve official warned that its hikes will end interest rate may not come as soon as Wall Street had hoped.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trade, adding to its one-day rally earlier as momentum appears to be building for the US government to avoid a disastrous default. on his debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163 points, or 0.5%, to 33,252 as of 12:50 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8%.

Helping to support Wall Street was walmart, which rose 0.5% after announcing stronger-than-expected results for the last quarter. He also raised his financial forecast for the full year, although he said he saw buyers remaining cautious about spending.

Bath & Body Works, another retailer, jumped 9.2% after reporting stronger revenue and profit last quarter.

The retail industry has come under intense scrutiny as strong US household spending has been a key pillar in preventing the economy from slowing from a recession.

Video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped 12.2% after forecasting a huge revenue boost for fiscal 2025, fueling speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way.

Equities have remained remarkably resilient since early April despite a long list of worries. One of the main reasons for this is the hope that the Fed would facilitate its rate hikes, which have slowed inflation at the expense of the risk of recession and falling prices in financial markets.

The widespread bet was that the Fed would take a break at its next meeting in June. But Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan dampened some of those hopes in a speech prepared for the Texas Bankers Association.

“The data for the next few weeks may still show that skipping a meeting is appropriate,” Logan said. “As of today, however, we are not there yet.”

Treasury yields climbed as traders increased bets that the Fed would raise rates again at its June meeting, although the majority still expect a pause.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.64% from 3.57% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.16% to 4.23%.

Higher rates have already slowed swaths of the economy and helped lead to three of the biggest US bank failures in history since March. Reports on the economy on Thursday are mixed.

One of them showed that fewer workers applied unemployment benefits last week than expected. While this is good news for workers and for a hitherto strong labor market, it could also put upward pressure on inflation. This is what the Fed is desperately trying to reduce by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level since 2007.

A separate report says manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region continues to weaken, but not as badly as economists expected.

Cisco Systems’ stock oscillated between small gains and small losses after announcing stronger-than-expected results for the last quarter and raising its guidance for the current quarter. Analysts said some investors may be disappointed amid concerns about weaker-than-expected growth in the next fiscal year. Its stock was recently stable.

The majority of S&P 500 companies reported higher earnings for the first three months of the year than analysts had expected. But they are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of lower profits than a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In overseas stock markets, indices rose across much of Europe and Asia after a big rally on Wall Street from Wednesday that spread west. The increase came after President Joe Biden said he was confident of reaching an agreement with Republicans to allow the US government to increase its credit limit and borrow more.

This could avoid a potential first default on Washington’s debt. The government is expected to run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless a deal is struck, and economists say a default could have catastrophic consequences for financial markets and the economy.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.6% to continue a strong recent run, while Germany’s DAX in Europe posted a 1.3% return.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed

