Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on hopes of US debt deal | Way of life





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday on hopes that U.S. political leaders could reach a deal to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices fell slightly. Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after President Joe Biden expressed his confidence America will not default despite failing to agree on Republican demands to cut aid to poor families to pay for food, medical care and rent in exchange for increasing the amount the government can borrow. Markets are now fully pricing in a timely resolution to the crisis, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a report. Nobody wants to sell before an announcement is made about a pending deal.” House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday the two sides were distant but could reach an agreement by the end of the week. The US government will run out of cash if it does not agree by June 1 to increase its borrowing limit. Any disruption in US government borrowing and debt repayments could send shock waves through the global financial system. Treasury debt is considered the safest asset in the world and influences the price of private sector borrowing. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,302.46 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 30,533.64. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3% to 19,807.06. Seoul’s Kospi rose 0.6% to 2,509.30 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,239.60. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also grew. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.2% on Wednesday to 4,158.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 33,420.77. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.3% to 12,500.57. Shares of companies that derive much of their revenue from the federal government, and therefore could have a lot to lose if it cannot pay its bills, rose on Wednesday. Military contractor Lockheed Martin climbed 2.1%. Northrop Grumman gained 2.7%. Congressional negotiators and the White House are squabbling over Republican demands for cuts, spending growth restraints or work demands for social programs. The Republican plan would block Biden’s proposal to forgive some student debt and repeal tax credits to promote clean energy use and fight climate change. Traders were already expecting at least a brief recession in the US this year following interest rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation by slowing business activity. Investors are also worried about the health of global banks after three high-profile bankruptcies in the United States and one in Switzerland. Banks have been squeezed by the surprisingly rapid rise in interest rates, which has driven down the market prices of the bonds on their books. On Wednesday, Western Alliance Bancorp recouped some of its losses after providing an update on its deposit levels. It jumped 10.2% but is still down 41.6% for the year. PacWest Bancorp, another closely watched bank, rose 21.7% to reduce its loss for the year to around 75.8%. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $72.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.97 on Wednesday to $72.83. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 16 cents to $76.80 a barrel in London. It gained $2.05 the previous session at $76.96. The dollar fell to 137.46 yen from 137.61 yen on Wednesday. The euro gained $1.0846 from $1.0838.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

