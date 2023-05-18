Syngenta Transfers IPO Application to Main Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange





Swiss agrochemicals and seeds group Syngenta has withdrawn its application for an IPO on the technology-focused Shanghai STAR Market and will instead seek a listing on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said on Thursday. Company. Syngenta is seeking to salvage its 65 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) IPO, which was halted after the Shanghai Stock Exchange canceled a hearing without providing a reason in late March. “Syngenta Group has withdrawn its IPO application on the STAR Market and will immediately apply for a public listing on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange,” the Chinese company said in a statement. He said he decided to change direction following recent changes to registration rules in China to more clearly define the roles of different councils. “We believe Syngenta Group … fits better into the main board,” the company said. The change was in line with a decision that the core board was expected to support large companies with mature business models and stable earnings performance, he added. China’s securities watchdog has since February implemented new rules to extend the registration-based IPO system to major boards in Shanghai and Shenzhen, home to many blue chips. China, as part of efforts to reform the world’s second-largest stock market. The new IPO system, designed to simplify listing requirements and improve registration and verification procedures, was first adopted by the STAR market and then rolled out to the startup’s board of directors. -up ChiNext and the Beijing Stock Exchange. Key to the changes is the so-called registration system, which replaces the old IPO system based on the approval of the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, under which companies had to go through a strict verification process by the securities regulator. Under the new system, exchanges are responsible for verifying IPOs with an emphasis on disclosure of information, while the regulator only ensures that listings comply with national industrial policy. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it fully respects Syngenta’s “independent choice of listing boards and supports the listing of major agricultural technology companies.” The exchange said it would continue work on Syngenta’s IPO in a “regular and orderly” manner after submitting its listing application to the main board. The new listing mechanism also places no administrative restrictions on the issue price and size of the new shares. “This listing on the main board will provide Syngenta Group with access to more diversified investors and will be conducive to the long-term value of the business,” the company said. A competitor of the American company Corteva and the German companies BASF and Bayer, Syngenta was acquired for 43 billion dollars by ChemChina in 2017 and integrated into Sinochem Holdings Corp in 2021. The company reported its highest-ever annual sales and profit for 2022, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 20% to $5.6 billion. The Chinese parent company plans to retain a majority stake after the IPO, which is expected to be one of the largest in the world this year and is expected to give Syngenta an enterprise value of around $60 billion. Reuters

