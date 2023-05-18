Groups push senators to add access to marijuana company stock market to banking bill

A coalition of marijuana advocacy groups is calling for a bipartisan marijuana banking bill to be expanded to include provisions ensuring cannabis businesses have access to all forms of financial services, including the ability to be listed on major US stock exchanges.

In a letter sent Thursday to the leadership of the Senate Banking Committee, the SAFE Banking for Equity coalition said it appreciated the panel “dealing with this issue with the urgency it demands” by holding a hearing focused on obstacles. cannabis industry financials last week.

But groups that include California Minority Alliance, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Women Grow and National Hispanic Cannabis Council also said it was important that the standalone Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) banking law be changed quite significantly, which could also be a bridge. far for some supporters of full legalization.

As it stands, the SAFE Banking Act would protect banks that work with state-licensed marijuana businesses and certain depository institutions from penalties from federal regulators.

What the coalition is asking for is a broader safety net that would free up industry’s access to “all regulated financial institutions and services, including depository services, lenders, debt and equity financing, capital markets and investment services, insurance, brokers, trustees, and credit card processing and payments.

“Providing the state-legal cannabis industry with equal access to financial institutions and resources is essential for economic growth,” the letter states. “Without broader access to financial institutions, many entrepreneurs find themselves without recourse to obtain the financing needed to launch their business or expand existing operations.”

The groups wrote that limiting the cannabis industry’s access to financial services is forcing operators “to fight for survival against the illicit market, including China-backed investors, with both hands tied behind their backs.” .

“If small minority-owned cannabis businesses do not have the capital to compete or stay afloat, the state-regulated cannabis market will be handed over to criminal enterprises that do not meet strict standards for testing or labeling, which do not institute child-resistant packaging. or care about age limits, and who don’t pay taxes or invest in their communities. Ultimately, an unchecked illicit market would be catastrophic for legal and regulated businesses and jeopardize public health and safety.

They further claimed that access to US senior exchanges, as opposed to junior exchanges, would “significantly” increase the valuations of small marijuana businesses, “resulting in a dramatic decrease in the amount of equity an entrepreneur would have to give up.” to get the same investment.”

“Maintaining equity is critical for operators who hold social equity licenses that require them to retain the majority of their business,” the letter states. “Without access to meaningful capital to convert these social equity licenses or for minority operators to succeed, the state’s efforts to support a fairer industry only tick a box and allow small businesses to be left out. while the illicit market profits in a vacuum.”

There was a bill introduced by Reps. Troy Carter (D-LA) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) in the last Congress that would have allowed cannabis companies to be listed on national stock exchanges and to access d ‘other key financial services, but it did not advance.

So far, congressional leaders have not identified broader financial protections as a priority for the so-called SAFE Plus package being worked on. The plan is to pass the stand-alone bill as presented and then consider the amendments on the floor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stressed that these amendments should be focused on promoting fairness and addressing the harms of the war on drugs. He and other colleagues specifically called for the inclusion of language to facilitate marijuana delistings.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) also recently said she wants the SAFE Banking Act to pass with an amendment allowing cannabis companies access to federal Small Business Administration (SBA) services.

The idea of ​​giving small marijuana businesses access to these federal services can be more easily viewed as a capital contribution, whereas the industry’s ability to list on major exchanges is a harder sell that might be rebuffed by advocates who are generally skeptical of any incremental reforms that primarily benefit corporate interests.

“Allowing Wall Street to invest in marijuana while it remains criminalized at the federal level would demonstrate that the federal government is prioritizing corporate interests over criminal justice reform,” said Cat Packer, vice president. chair of the Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition (CRCC) and director of drug markets and legal regulation at the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), Marijuana Moment told Thursday.

“It’s a joke to think that access to scholarships will significantly benefit black businesses in a way that would justify prioritizing this issue ahead of others that actually impact the lives of individuals and communities. communities most affected by the criminalization and enforcement of cannabis,” said Packer, who testified as a guest witness at last week’s Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Meanwhile, Schumer said he wants a committee vote scheduled on the panel in the near future so he can move upstairs where members can discuss the proposed additions. Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also said recently that senators plan to act quickly on the SAFE Banking Act.

The Majority Leader underscored his commitment to advancing marijuana banking legislation with criminal justice provisions included, calling the broader effort to redress the wrongdoings of the war on drugs a moral responsibility for Congress.

For some advocates, part of that responsibility is to argue against adding language that could help consolidate businesses in the industry or threaten to undermine broader legalization efforts.

“I can’t follow the logic that giving big national companies the opportunity to get listed on Wall Street helps small businesses at all, let alone the idea that access to the stock market is the biggest problem. cannabis is urgently needed and that Congress should prioritize the release of those incarcerated or protection. cannabis patients,” Shaleen Title, founder and director of the Parabola Center, told Marijuana Moment.

Last month, Schumer said he was disappointed that a so-called SAFE Plus package of cannabis reform legislation had not moved forward last year, saying we were close, but clashed to the opposition at the last minute. He said lawmakers will continue to work in a bipartisan way to get the job done.

The majority leader held meetings with Democratic and Republican members during the first months of the new Congress to discuss cannabis reform proposals that could have bipartisan support this year.

Booker said recently lawmakers are working to resuscitate the cannabis reform package, acknowledging that failure to deliver a banking solution for the industry literally means hundreds of companies would go bankrupt.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), who sponsors the House version of the SAFE Banking Act, said at a recent press briefing that he thinks it’s important that advocates and lawmakers align on any additional proposal to end the war on drugs, warning against an all-or-nothing mentality.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) also recently renewed its call for the legislation to be passed. And all 50 of its states did the same, as did insurance and labor organizations, in recent letters to congressional leaders.

Read the advocacy coalition letter on the marijuana bank bill expansion below:

