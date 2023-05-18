The Diversity Leadership Council celebrates inclusion efforts across the university





Since the launch of the Diversity Recognition Awards in 2003, the Diversity Leadership Council has celebrated the efforts of more than 200 individuals and groups at Hopkins who are building partnerships with the community, seeking to diversify their areas of research in subject matter and representation, and that fosters a welcoming and inclusive work environment. This year’s awards ceremony took place on Monday, May 8 and recognized the contributions of 15 individuals and two groups. With initiatives such as the first and second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roadmaps, the continued development of aspirational goals, and the creation of on-campus resources encouraging the community to explore their identities, Johns Hopkins is poised to continue making progress in its inclusion efforts. – both in large university-wide efforts and in smaller individual engagement. “Johns Hopkins can only achieve excellence in creativity, innovation and research when supported by a community of leaders, diverse backgrounds and voices,” says Katrina Caldwell, JHU’s Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “University administration can provide the roadmap for diversity, equity, and inclusion, but it is the people of Hopkins who will lead the way in realizing these goals. These awards are an important reminder that this company is a daily effort.” James Calvin, professor of management practice and organization at the Carey Business School, adds: “The university has made great strides in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout its history, but the effects are particularly visible in the last 20 years. It is an honor to work with people at the university who are committed to welcoming people of all experiences, identities and abilities.” Calvin was the first recipient and namesake of the James Calvin Award for Excellence in Diversity , Equity and Inclusion, which was designed to recognize community members who go above and beyond in their daily DEI-focused work. Stacey Marks, Head of Diversity Program at the Whiting School of Engineering, received this year’s James Calvin Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. As founding chair of the Diversity Leadership Council’s Staff Access and Inclusion Committee, Marks has been recognized for her unwavering support of staff through advocacy efforts over the past six years, particularly in the conducting interviews and workshops to understand staff needs and facilitate staff mix reporting. . “I am so thrilled to have been able to give university leadership a voice and now we have a deep commitment to making changes for the advancement of staff initiatives,” Marks said. “Leadership and advocacy can be uncomfortable at times, but working with academic partners and colleagues has helped pave the way for real and lasting change.” Ikshu Pandey, a junior materials science and engineering student at The Whiting School, was recognized for her disability advocacy work and for her service on the Disability Inclusion Advisory Committee. “One thing I’ve learned from working in disability advocacy is that it’s never too early to use your platform and take up space or amplify the voices of your community,” says Pandy. “Sometimes it feels like society is locking us down and limiting its expectations of us based on our race/ethnicity, but that’s why DEI is especially important for younger student populations. The sooner people start embrace their identity, stand up for themselves, and recognize intersectionality, the easier it will be to work toward a truly equitable future.” The Diversity Leadership Council, which hosted the awards ceremony on May 8, is made up of Johns Hopkins students, faculty and staff who work to support the university’s diversity and inclusion goals. . The 15 individuals and two groups recognized at the ceremony are: Teresa Johnson, Applied Physics Laboratory

Lorraine Smith, Bloomberg School of Public Health

Tina Suliman, Bloomberg School of Public Health

David Breier, Johns Hopkins University Press

Diem Bloom, Johns Hopkins University Press

Hsin-Ya Tang, School of Education

Christina Harnett, School of Education

Ikshu Pandey, Whiting School of Engineering

Tilak Ratnanather, Whiting School of Engineering

Fadil Santosa, Whiting School of Engineering

Jeremy Brown, Whiting School of Engineering

Misha Kazhdan, Whiting School of Engineering

Stacey Marks, Whiting School of Engineering (James Calvin Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)

Jerrell Bratcher, Development and Alumni Relations

Juana Hollingsworth, University Administration

The HOLA Executive Committee, Applied Physics Laboratory

Design and Technology Learning Centre, Whiting School of Engineering

