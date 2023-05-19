Kia, Hyundai agree to $200 million auto theft settlementExBulletin







Terry Chea/AP Kia and Hyundai have agreed to a class action settlement worth about $200 million over allegations that many cars from Korean automakers are far too vulnerable to theft, lawyers for the companies and owners say . The settlement covers some 9 million owners of Hyundai or Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 and equipped with a traditional “insert and turn” steel key ignition system, the owners’ attorneys said in a statement. Press release THURSDAY. Owner compensation includes up to $145 million in disbursements that will be distributed to those whose vehicle was stolen. Affected owners can be reimbursed up to $6,125 for total vehicle loss and up to $3,375 for vehicle and personal property damage, and insurance-related expenses. Car thefts of affected models, using a hack popularized on social media, have exploded in recent months. The growing number of thefts has coincided with the release of a TikTok “challenge” that shows people how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles that lack basic security features. The trend has been linked to eight deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. car companies said in February that they would begin rolling out software upgrades to the 8.3 million U.S. vehicles that lack immobilizers, a feature that prevents a car from starting unless it receives an electronic signal from a key. Since then, pressure on the company to do more to tackle theft has only mounted. Citing the rise in thefts, several cities, including Seattle, St. Louis, Mo., Columbus, Ohio and Baltimore, sued Kia and Hyundai. Last month, attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia urged NHTSA to issue a mandatory recall of the vehicles in question. As part of the agreement, anti-theft software will now be automatically added to vehicles during any service appointment at the dealership, businesses said in a press release. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide additional support to our owners who have been impacted by increasing and persistent criminal activity targeting our vehicles,” Jason Erb, chief legal officer of Hyundai Motor North America, said in a statement.

