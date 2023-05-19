Business
FDA approves first oral treatment for moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease
FDA approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for adults with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. Rinvoq is the first approved oral product available to treat moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease.
Patients should start with 45 mg of Rinvoq once daily for 12 weeks. After the 12-week period, the recommended maintenance dose is 15 mg once daily. A maintenance dose of 30 mg once daily may be considered in patients with refractory, severe or extensive Crohn’s disease.
Disease or condition
Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. It can affect any part of your digestive tract and usually affects the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine. Symptoms of Crohn’s disease depend on where and how severe the inflammation is. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, stomach cramps and pain, and weight loss.
Efficiency
The efficacy and safety of Rinvoq have been evaluated in two randomized induction trials involving 857 patients with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease, CD-1 (NCT03345836) and CD-2 (NCT03345849). Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive Rinvoq 45 mg or placebo once daily for 12 weeks. At week 12, a greater proportion of patients treated with 45 mg of Rinvoq, compared to placebo, achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s disease activity index (CDAI), which measures Clinical and laboratory variables that assess disease activity in Crohn’s disease. Similarly, a greater proportion of patients treated with 45 mg of Rinvoq demonstrated improvement in bowel inflammation as assessed by colonoscopy.
To evaluate Rinvoq for maintenance therapy, CD-3 (NCT03345823) evaluated 343 patients who responded to 12 weeks of 45 mg Rinvoq once daily. Patients were re-randomised to receive a maintenance regimen of 15 or 30 mg of Rinvoq once daily or placebo for 52 weeks, for a total of at least 64 weeks of treatment. At week 52, a greater proportion of patients treated with 15 mg or 30 mg of Rinvoq, compared to placebo, achieved clinical remission based on CDAI and demonstrated improvement in bowel inflammation as assessed by colonoscopy.
Security Information
The most common side effects of Rinvoq indicated for Crohn’s disease are upper respiratory tract infections, anemia, fever, acne, shingles, and headache. Rinvoq is not recommended for use in combination with other Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, biological therapies for Crohn’s disease, or with strong immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and cyclosporine. Serious infections, deaths, malignancies, major adverse cardiovascular events and thrombosis have occurred with JAK inhibitors such as Rinvoq. See complete prescribing information for more information on the risks associated with Rinvoq.
Designations
Rinvoq has undergone standard review for this indication.
Sources
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-first-oral-treatment-moderately-severely-active-crohns-disease
